With a name like “O’Hara,” it was only fitting that Julie O’Hara Tronson choose the color shamrock green (her favorite color) as the paint for her 1952 Plymouth Belvedere touring coupe.

“It was my Great Aunt Tressie’s car,” explains Tronson, who lives near Doyon , N.D. “My Mom and Dad bought her at an estate sale. My dad was a Dodge man, thank goodness. So, it is a family car, and I am the third owner.”


