Patty Holycross and Holly Downing have been integral members of National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) Grand Rapids Area since the group first became an affiliate of the organization. Downing left the board this summer and Holycross will be stepping down at the end of the year. As this chapter closes on their time with NAMI Grand Rapids Area, the two women took time to reflect on the many years of work they put in and what they hope to see for the future of the group.
“I will be stepping down from the board at the end of 2021 because I think we have excellent leadership and structure right now, and I want to make room for another board member to bring new ideas,” Holycross explained.
Holycross is currently past-president of NAMI Grand Rapids Area. Downing was a member at large at the time of her leave. She was the first treasurer, and has served as vice president and president of the group in past years. Prior to that she was on the Itasca County Mental Health Advisory Committee. Both women have been on the NAMI board in Grand Rapids since the beginning as founding members.
NAMI of Minnesota was first created in 1979 and is now “the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness,” according to the NAMI Minnesota website.
The local NAMI Grand Rapids Area became an official affiliate in 2008. This came after many years of teaching the NAMI Family-to-Family course and working in the community to bring more awareness to mental illness. Downing and Holycross first connected through one of these Family-to-Family classes. Holycross was teaching the class in 2001 when Downing attended.
“It was a life saver,” Downing shared. “There just wasn’t much in the way of education for family members of a person with a serious mental illness. We started to share our story and we felt better about ourselves and being in our community.”
Holycross echoed that the group was created in Grand Rapids because there was a lack of resources available.
“Many people were desperate for education and support so they didn’t feel so alone,” said Holycross. “A small group of family members met to draft by-laws, develop articles of incorporation and elect a board of directors. At that point the NAMI Minnesota state organization was very helpful in pointing us in the right direction and connecting us with other affiliates who were farther along than we were.”
Collaborating with other organizations or people in the community have produced some of their favorite memories over the years. Some of the group’s longtime partners include Itasca County Public Health, Keisler House and Northland Counseling, Children’s Mental Health, North Homes, Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, Blandin Foundation, MacRostie Art Center, KAXE radio, the Grand Rapids Herald-Review, law enforcement agencies, the Local Advisory Council on Mental Health of Itasca County, Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital, the Crisis Response Team/First Call for Help, and many more.
“Some of my favorite memories include special speakers and groups we have brought to this area, often to tackle difficult topics like trauma, suicide, veterans’ mental health issues, addiction, eating disorders,” said Holycross.
Many of these proud moments also came from bringing education and resources to area schools. Recently, the Grand Rapids NAMI group, along with several other organizations, was able to bring world-reowned speaker and suicide awareness educator Kevin Hines to speak at area high schools. They also brought “Fidgety Fairy Tales,” an acting troupe that addresses children’s mental health issues to local elementary schools.
“I have been proud of our collaborations with area schools. It is a big job to coordinate bringing in an outside event to the schools and we worked closely with Area Community Education,” Downing commented. “They saw the value of mental health education and helped us get it done. Especially during the pandemic.”
She added that there have also been numerous actors, musicians, and artists who have shared their talents and stories about mental illness with the community.
“We had benefit concerts, Interact Theater was here two times. They were great and they went on to national recognition,” Downing shared. “We did a collaboration with the MacRostie for a juried show of artists with a mental illness in 2005. Still one of my favorites. We had local artist M’Lou Brubaker design and make silver bracelets with an Iris that is a symbol of hope for those with a mental illness and their families. We sold those at the MacRostie.”
Marian Barcus is current president of NAMI Grand Rapids Area and has been a NAMI member for almost 25 years. Barcus has known Downing and Holycross for just as long.
“Their compassion, pragmatism, determination, and passion for mental health impressed me,” Barcus commented. “Even before I was elected President of the NAMI Grand Rapids Area in August 2020, Patty and Holly gently but firmly mentored me, guiding me into the programs, process, and culture of our local affiliate.”
Barcus shared how she has seen the passion Downing and Holycross have for this work during her time working with them.
“I hope I’ve absorbed at least 10% of the passion of these two incredible women! I so appreciate benefiting from their legacy and its influence on reducing the stigma of mental illness in our community,” said Barcus. “I am committed to upholding the mission so dear to their hearts.”
Looking ahead, both Holycross and Downing are confident that NAMI Grand Rapids Area will be able to continue its mission, “to provide education, support and advocacy for children and adults with mental illness and their families.”
“My hope is that the NAMI Grand Rapids Area can continue to work on ending the stigma of mental illness,” Holycross said. “One in five individuals will deal with a mental illness in their lifetime--it should be considered like any other illness so people can access the treatment they need and deserve.”
Downing added that she is looking forward to participating in future NAMIWalks with everyone. She is confident that their NAMI affiliate will continue on to be a strong advocate for those with a mental illness, as well as their loved ones.
Holycross stated, “I am proud of what we have started.”
For more information on NAMI Grand Rapids Area, visit the website www.namigrandrapidsmn.org/
