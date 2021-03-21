A nature lesson passed down for generations

Deer River High School has been expanding its courses for students interested in the cultural history of the Leech Lake area. Anishinaabe have lived in this area for hundreds of years and utilized its rich resources for food. Mainly wild rice, fish and game animals.
There is also the aninaatig, ziinzibaakwadwaatig or maple tree that grows here.
“It’s an ancient secret, you want to learn how, you come out and do it!” Stated Gerald White, Deer River teacher and one of the big supporters of teaching students the history, culture and beliefs of sap collecting, syrup making and sugar creating.
As for making sugar, “The kids get the opportunity to do it! You are basically boiling it down more, and boiled down at a certain rate. I don’t know how to describe it. And all done by eye, for me! A lot of people know the temperatures, by using a candy thermometer. My family has always done it by eye. And being there and taking care of it - it always turns out. We have modernized some of the things we do, but we still do that part by eye. It’s a sacred teaching. Basically what my grandma showed us, she demonstrated all that. We would sit there and watch her and by doing it for so many years!”
Andy Jackson, Ojibwe language teacher and Ojibwe drumming teacher, who also teaches Ojibwe over the telepresence to other schools, has been a teacher at Deer River Schools for four years.
Jackson started collecting sap, boiling it down and making sugar with his grandmother.
“It wasn’t that we were told to do it, we just did it,” Jackson said. “That was the first thing I learned about it, you just go out and collect sap – it was mostly my older people, my grandma, my aunties, and uncles.”
And he said he’s “not exaggerating” when he has been part of collecting sap his entire life.
“It’s always been done in my family, as long as I have been alive. Sugar is a valuable commodity, and for preserving meats and foods. It’s such a precious commodity, and gift, from the land, and it only comes around once a year, and you can’t slow down, otherwise will miss out. One year, it only ran a week for us, because it was really cold, and it warmed up too fast.”
He added, “Once we go we go! While we are boiling, it takes all day!”
The students at Deer River School started their first boil of the year around 11 a.m. and finished up that evening around 11 p.m. Approximately 75 gallons were boiled down in a pan that is 2x4 feet. They can boil approximately eight gallons per hour.
At the time of the interview, approximately four to five gallons of syrup had been made, but most of it was going to be turned into sugar. Typically it takes 40 to 50 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup or three to four pounds of sugar.
The sugarbush is up in Chi-achaabawning or Inger where generations have tapped before. Students learn how to tap trees, collect the sap, strain it, filter it, and then it is hauled back to the school for a boil. The boiler the students use, is actually portable, and is mounted to a trailer.
Area students, including those from Greenway/Coleraine, have come over to help set up the taps.
As for how good the sap runs, they explained it really depends on the season: weather, snow pack, sunshine and wind.
With five to 10 gallons of syrup being a good run.
“Usually the whole school at some point gets to come out, we do it up at the elementary school also,” Jackson said. “Sometimes some of the teachers take the science aspect, and explain what happens to the trees.”
“It’s really great activity for all the kids,” White said.
This year, 91 taps are out, with trees being tapped after the temperatures had been above 30 degrees during the day, and below freezing at night, for a couple of days.
“We are kind of trailblazers and into the culture,” White said. “I’ve been doing this since I was a kid.”
The school has been doing this for 10-12 years, and at first, started out small using White’s great great grandmother’s kettle.
“We would sit out there all day,” White said. “Now we have so many kids that are interested, that we had to get the portable set up. Usually, we go out there daily if it’s running really good. We use one of the school vans, and we bring four big 55 gallon drums, and we haul the sap out.”
White continued, “We go around collecting with five-gallon buckets, and dump into the drums, and haul it to the school, and boil in the back parking lot. Each class each comes out, once or twice and kids are allowed to assist all day if they want.”
“They get grounded, and understand the entire process,” White said.
