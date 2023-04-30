A lot of moving parts

This graph shows the elevation as of Friday, April 28 and also shows the ideal summer elevation (gold band) as well as the projected inflow and outflow.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) in Itasca County is monitoring the increasing water levels from the mouth of the Mississippi River to the Twin Cities in the wake of the spring thaw. With the northland experiencing record snowfall in some areas, Itasca County is currently under heightened risk of flooding in the area and it’s the role of the USACE to control water levels as much as possible to mitigate as much flood damage as they can. While water levels are the highest they have been in years for some areas, the USACE assures that there currently is no threat or risk to the public.

There are 38 USACE Regulatory Districts nationwide, including the St. Paul District, which stretches all the way to western North Dakota, into parts of Wisconsin and Iowa. These districts have field offices branched out, which includes the Pokegama Lake Dam. Natural Resource Specialist and Park Ranger Jeff Cook, a Department of Defense civilian who is assigned at Pokegama, says his team is constantly monitoring the water levels and adjusting as necessary.


