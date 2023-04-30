The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) in Itasca County is monitoring the increasing water levels from the mouth of the Mississippi River to the Twin Cities in the wake of the spring thaw. With the northland experiencing record snowfall in some areas, Itasca County is currently under heightened risk of flooding in the area and it’s the role of the USACE to control water levels as much as possible to mitigate as much flood damage as they can. While water levels are the highest they have been in years for some areas, the USACE assures that there currently is no threat or risk to the public.
There are 38 USACE Regulatory Districts nationwide, including the St. Paul District, which stretches all the way to western North Dakota, into parts of Wisconsin and Iowa. These districts have field offices branched out, which includes the Pokegama Lake Dam. Natural Resource Specialist and Park Ranger Jeff Cook, a Department of Defense civilian who is assigned at Pokegama, says his team is constantly monitoring the water levels and adjusting as necessary.
“There are a lot of moving parts,” he explained. Cook has been assigned to Pokegama Lake Dam field site and has been at that location for ten years. Many of the USACE responsibilities Cook oversees include maintaining public water levels, ensuring clear and navigable water routes, and disaster mitigation.
Cook and his team are responsible for six dams along the Mississippi watershed and maintain specific water levels in Lake Winnie, Pokegama Lake, and Big Sandy in McGregor.
The National Weather Service, which includes Itasca County in the Duluth region, cited 2022-2023 Winter snowfall as the record for highest to date, with 139.9 inches at the time of this writing. While Duluth itself does not affect the Mississippi River directly, the proximity of its location helps explain the levels of snowfall contributing to the flooding here in Itasca County.
In anticipation of heavy melting this spring, Cook and his crew were able to successfully lower the water levels of Pokegama three feet, which was their objective, but that still wasn’t enough as flood risks have increased over the last few weeks.
“The Mississippi River in northern Minnesota can be very narrow and windy in places. Ice in the river causes unintentional damming,” Cook explained, and much of his ability to control water levels in the north of his territory depends on the water levels of the Mississippi River in Aitkin County to the south, and all the way down to the Twin Cities. For example, he explained that the Mississippi in Aitkin begins flooding at 14 feet, and at the time of this writing, was sitting at 17.42 feet.
With much of the spring melt over and done with, Cook says the Mississippi in Aitkin is going down and the USACE anticipates some relief to Pokegama Dam and Winnie Dam by releasing more water in the next week. Cook explained that Pokegama’s water level is measured on a “guide curve” and that you don’t want to exceed those water levels. Those guide curves are set by the U.S. Congress and are the only ones who can make any changes.
“There are a lot of moving parts and dependent variables in a system like this,” explains Cook who says the water is managed seven days a week, including the weekends.
“The water in Pokegama is very high, it’s creeping up. It’s almost to 2012 levels,” said Cook. “But there is no danger or threat.”
