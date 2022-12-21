This Christmas will be a tough one for the Griggs family of Bovey. Their son and brother, 15 year old Nick Griggs, ended his life on Sept. 23.
The obituary read: “Nick was a sweet, kind, and compassionate person. He was always concerned about other people and could understand the pain and hurting they were in. He was everyone’s friend and would do anything for others. Nick had a deep passion for animals, had recently taken an interest in metalworking, and was thinking of a career as a welder. He was a talented artist as well as a superb grill chef, with his specialty being garlic pork chops. Mushroom hunting with his dad was one of his favorite pastimes, along with playing cribbage (which he excelled at), biking, kayaking, card and board games of all kinds, but mostly playing his favorite video game, Skyrim.”
Nick was born in 2007 to Carmen and David Griggs. He was a sophomore at Greenway High School where he was a member of the Spanish club. A few days before his death, Nick had called his mother to ask for help in renewing his passport in preparation for a much-anticipated school trip to Costa Rica in 2024.
“Nick was very excited by the prospect of traveling,” said Dave.
“He sounded so enthusiastic about the trip,” explained Carmen.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorials be given to the Itasca Search and Rescue Unit and the Spanish Club at Greenway High School for their upcoming trip to Costa Rica. From those memorials, with savings for Nick’s college education, the Griggs family decided to donate $25,000 to the Greenway Spanish Club for their upcoming trip. Another $5,000 was given to the Itasca County Search and Rescue unit for their tireless work searching for Nick before locating him after two days.
Greenway High School Spanish teacher Renee Gibbons introduced Nick to the Spanish language. He took Exploratory Spanish in 8th grade, Spanish One in 9th grade and was in Spanish Two when he died this fall.
“He liked languages and learning about cultures. He often shared stories of his family’s trips to Mexico when he was younger. He was insightful and had the ability to view things from different perspectives. He was looking forward to going to Costa Rica next year,” said Gibbons.
The death of her student was especially traumatic for Gibbons because she lost her husband to suicide more than 20 years ago. “Nick seemed to be doing so well emotionally. Suicide leaves behind so many questions that we never find the answers to.”
NICK
Nick’s father describes his youngest son as intelligent, funny, and quiet. He had a dark sense of humor, but also a compassionate side.
“Nick was very talented and very intelligent. He picked up skills very fast. He was an accomplished artist, but never felt his work was worthwhile. This really came out when he took Welding with Mr. Flink. He was just a natural welder,” says Dave.
To his mother, Nick will be remembered for his kind and gentle soul
“When he was little, if I took him out anywhere in public and he saw another child or person in distress he would always ask me to do something to make them feel better. He was very tuned into the pain of others, he was very empathic,” said Carmen who, like Dave, noticed Nick’s passion for science and math. “When he put his mind to something he could accomplish anything.”
“He was always making things out of discarded stuff....He got into a ring making phase where he scavenged bits of colored broken glass and would shape them into gem like pieces. He also could draw and had a lot of fun with pottery in his art class,” continued Dave.
Nick’s passion for art and science may have been what propelled him into the kitchen. His grilled garlic pork chops quickly became a family favorite because they were “never dry, always juicy,” described Dave who said Nick’s baking specialties were giant ginger snaps and a “wicked lime cheesecake.”
Like a lot of young people Nick enjoyed video games, with one of his favorite being Skyrim. He gravitated to heavier music, some of his favorite bands being Slipknot, Betzepher, older Metallica, Motorhead, Lamb of God, Slayer, and Pantera to name a few.
“Nick was really good at cribbage, and learned to play on the 2016 trip to Montana,” said Dave. “It was a favorite game he and I played, often after supper with his older brother. He was a savant, being able to calculate probabilities of making hands....and he was a hard opponent to best.”
Nick’s parents divorced in 2012 when he was five years old. He lived with his brother and father full time from 2018 to present. Dave said travel was something the family enjoyed to do together. Nick took his first trip to Mexico when he was just four. They would later go back to Mazatlan two more times as well as trips to Flagstaff Arizona and the Grand Canyon, Petrified Forest National Park, Sedona - red rock canyon, and Grand Canyon Caverns. With his mother, Nick and his brother flew to Washington several times to visit family.
“In 2016, we visited Montana for a 10 day trip with my father, to see where he grew up and spent the early part of his life,” explained Dave.
It was evident that Nick was very excited by the prospect of traveling, especially with his classmates to Costa Rica.
“It was for that reason, his enthusiasm, that we came up with the idea,” says Dave of the family’s decision to make the generous donation to the Greenway High School Costa Rica trip in memory of Nick. “It was also my belief that this money could be used to make a big impact on some kid’s life from a small town, to see how other people live. Maybe inspire others to give. And lastly to see if somehow I could find something positive in the death of my son.”
“Nick was a very generous person who often gifted things to his friends and even strangers if he saw that their need was greater than his own. I know that he would be proud that his money is being used to help other students at Greenway get to experience Costa Rica,” added Carmen.
SUICIDE
Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the U.S. ; the 3rd leading cause of death for 15 to 24 year old Americans. And there is one suicide death for every estimated 25 suicide attempts.
Suicide preparedness is one of the best ways to ensure you’ll be ready to help a loved one who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts. Commit to learning the symptoms of depression and warning signs of suicide. Learn about resources in your community including mental health services like First Call for Help 2-1-1 here in Itasca County. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the US is also a great resource to memorize and use if you are concerned about a friend. The phone number for the Crisis Lifeline is 988.
The Lifeline provides 24-hour, confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Call 911 in life-threatening situations. According to the National Institute on Mental Health, if you are worried about a friend’s social media updates, you can contact safety teams at the social media company. They will reach out to connect the person with the help they need.
Stigma associated with mental illnesses can prevent people from getting help. Your willingness to talk about mental or emotional issues and suicide with a friend, family member, or co-worker can be the first step in getting them help and preventing suicide.
Those bereaved by a suicide are left with so many questions. A study by Harvard Medical School found that loved ones left answering “why” often get less support because it’s hard for them to reach out — and because others are unsure how to help.
The research suggests that suicide survivors find individual counseling and suicide support groups to be particularly helpful. There are many general grief support groups, but those focused on suicide appear to be much more valuable.
Some support groups are facilitated by mental health professionals; others by laypersons. If you go and feel comfortable and safe — feel that you can open up and won’t be judged — that’s probably more important than whether the group is led by a professional or a layperson. Lay leaders of support groups are often themselves suicide survivors; many are trained by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
For more information, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org or the Mayo Clinic - Suicide Grief at mayoclinic.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.