This Christmas will be a tough one for the Griggs family of Bovey. Their son and brother, 15 year old Nick Griggs, ended his life on Sept. 23.

The obituary read: “Nick was a sweet, kind, and compassionate person. He was always concerned about other people and could understand the pain and hurting they were in. He was everyone’s friend and would do anything for others. Nick had a deep passion for animals, had recently taken an interest in metalworking, and was thinking of a career as a welder. He was a talented artist as well as a superb grill chef, with his specialty being garlic pork chops. Mushroom hunting with his dad was one of his favorite pastimes, along with playing cribbage (which he excelled at), biking, kayaking, card and board games of all kinds, but mostly playing his favorite video game, Skyrim.”


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments