The Laurentian Arts and Culture Alliance (Lyric Center for the Arts) debuted their holiday production of A Christmas Story, The Musical Dec. 8, 9, and 11 at the Minnesota North Mesabi Range Virginia Campus Theater to wonderful support and reviews from those in attendance. Performances continue Dec. 16-18.

“When all is said and done, we expect upwards of a thousand ticket buyers total,” said Paul M. Gregersen, Lyric Executive Director. “The support from our Range communities, and elsewhere, has been incredible and a wonderful way to celebrate the holidays and once again provide full-scale, all ages, musical theatre to the Iron Range.”


