The Laurentian Arts and Culture Alliance (Lyric Center for the Arts) debuted their holiday production of A Christmas Story, The Musical Dec. 8, 9, and 11 at the Minnesota North Mesabi Range Virginia Campus Theater to wonderful support and reviews from those in attendance. Performances continue Dec. 16-18.
“When all is said and done, we expect upwards of a thousand ticket buyers total,” said Paul M. Gregersen, Lyric Executive Director. “The support from our Range communities, and elsewhere, has been incredible and a wonderful way to celebrate the holidays and once again provide full-scale, all ages, musical theatre to the Iron Range.”
Based on the book by Jean Shepherd, the film adaptation has become an annual holiday family tradition for many families. The story follows young Ralphie in the 1940s and his quest to acquire an Official Red Ryder bb gun for Christmas. While avoiding shooting his eye out.
Directed by Susan Nelson, with musical direction by Dorothy Sandness, and technical direction by Dustin Davidson, the show includes about 20 actors spanning across generations in age. Q'ori Goerdt serves as Stage Manager. The show stars Steven Solkela as The Old Man, 11-year-old Parker Feldt as Ralphie Parker, 9-year-old Dawson Paino as Ralphie’s little brother Randy, Amy Peterson as Mother, and 14-year-old Jase Matuszak as Jean Shepherd. Other memorable characters include 11-year-old Devyn Paino as Scut Farcus, 9-year-old Autumn Chrisco as Grover Dill, 11-year-old Aubrey Anderson as Schwartz, and 9-year-old Stella Svatos as Flick, the boy who gets his tongue stuck to the frozen flagpole.
“Special notes of recognition need to go out to a couple of our adult actors, Julie Roepke who plays an amazing teacher in Miss Shields, and our utility man Nick Nelson, who plays a drunken Santa, firefighter, delivery guy, neighbor and waiter,” Gregersen said. “Members of the cast span across generations in age, and the outcome on stage is remarkable. This is what the Lyric is all about. Inclusivity for those of all ages and walks of life. These performances are a true testament to this mission.”
The show also includes work of several visual artists from across the Range who have contributed their paintings, graphic designs, photography skills and more to digital projections. Some of the artists include members of the Lyric Art Colony, students from Virginia High School, and participants of Downtown Arts Virginia. Also featured in the show are classic 1940s images from the Iron Range courtesy of the Virginia Area Historical Society.
“Since the show takes place in 1940s midwestern America, we wanted to make sure we drew parallels to The Range in order to make the story more relatable. One gentleman came up to me after a performance and said the show brought him straight back to his childhood in northern Minnesota and that he had tears in his eyes when the play was over,” Gregersen said.
Leading up to the play, and at performances, the Lyric sold half-pound boxes of commemorative Oh Fffudge supplied by Canelake’s Candies. Although the 500 boxes are sold out, audience members are still welcome to buy raffle tickets for prize giveaways. One being a gently used leg lamp from the performances that is billed as “a major award,” a reference to the Old Man in the story receiving a prize in the mail. Other prizes include a dinner date with Steve Solkela, a stage used official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time, gift baskets, and more.
Tickets for the remaining performances of A Christmas Story, The Musical are available at lyriccenteronline.org, by phone (218) 741-5577, and at the Lyric Center in Virginia. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door prior to each performance, but it’s best to secure tickets early to avoid sold out performances.
The Friday, Dec.chrs 16 performance will have American Sign Language interpreters on hand for the deaf and hard of hearing community.
The production is sponsored by Canelake’s Candies, Buhl Water Company, Discover the Range, and W.A. Fisher Co.
