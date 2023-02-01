A homebase for local teens

The Crossroads Youth Center (426 NW 4th St, Grand Rapids) is marking one year since opening as a safe, fun place for youth to hang out.

It’s a clubhouse designed for teens where anyone can join. Crossroads Youth Center in Grand Rapids is marking one year of making a positive impact in the lives of many local youth.

At a glance, it looks like any other teen hangout with games to play or comfortable places to chill and, of course, snacks. However, this community resource is more than just a hip space. Crossroads provides a safe environment for youth to create friendships, talk to staff about serious issues they face and get the support they need to power through life.


