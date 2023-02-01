A homebase for local teens

It’s a clubhouse designed for teens where anyone can join. Crossroads Youth Center in Grand Rapids is marking one year of making a positive impact in the lives of many local youth.
At a glance, it looks like any other teen hangout with games to play or comfortable places to chill and, of course, snacks. However, this community resource is more than just a hip space. Crossroads provides a safe environment for youth to create friendships, talk to staff about serious issues they face and get the support they need to power through life.
Youth, ages 13-18 may drop-in to Crossroads anytime throughout the day.
The youth center is a drop-in center for 13-18 year olds that offers a safe, positive environment for all area youth. The center is staffed and sponsored by the Itasca Youth For Christ program. Free activities include billiards, ping-pong, Xbox station, WiiU station, foosball, shuffleboard, mini indoor basketball shoot-out, board games, music, coffee and snack shop.
Staff and ministry leaders are readily available for youth who want to bend their ears and get encouragement, hope and guidance in return.
Since opening in 2022, Crossroads has become a popular daily destination, welcoming an average of 70-90 teens each week. On top of this, there are special events such as open mic nights, game nights and other opportunities to try something new.
Heather Schjenken is the executive director for the youth center. She’s noticed an increase in visitors to the youth center on event nights, especially.
“Open Mic nights are our biggest draw. We’ve had several students say how much they
appreciate the opportunity to share their talent in a safe and comfortable way,” explains Schjenken. “They have grown confidence in their talents, whether it’s singing or playing guitar, etc. The art nights we held last summer were also well attended. It was fun to see students try
something new. Some of the best memories are the western dance party and open mic night. Watching kids come out of their shell to get out and dance or share their vocal talent, you could see their confidence level rise with the biggest smiles. ”
Besides the daily activities for drop-in youth, Crossroads is also open to various community groups who need space for youth training and events. Its central location gives it high visibility and easy access.
“People appreciate having a new space in the community to use,” added Schjenken.
At the heart of the center’s mission is to provide a special space dedicated to you and Schjenken said this can mean the world to kids who have nowhere else to go after school. Instead of loitering in areas around town where kids often do things they shouldn’t, Crossroads gives young people a safe and fun place to hang out.
“We’ve had several youth and adults share with us that before the center was open the only place for older teens to hang out was in business parking lots,” says Schjenken.
On multiple occasions there have been youth that stop into the youth center for the first time.
These kids are quiet at first and might play on their phones by themselves. But after a staff member or volunteer invites them to join a group activity such as Pictionary, trivia, puzzle races or ping pong, they often let their guard down, interact with other youth they didn’t know and their whole demeanor changes.
“It’s encouraging to be able to watch it happen, because having intentional social interaction is so beneficial for everyone, especially youth,” Schjenken explains.
There are also groups that are regulars to the center. According to Schjenken, these kids feel like they are at home in “a place dedicated to them where they can all go and it means a lot to them.”
As part of the Youth for Christ ministry, the staff at the center believe youth deserve to know what life can hold for them. Through a holistic approach, Campus Life helps students as they wrestle with difficult issues.
“We talk about all areas of life including mental, physical, social and spiritual aspects along with their fears or struggles in school and hardships with friends and other relationships,” explained Schjenken.
As a non-profit, Schjenken says they are always seeking donations to help pay for the rental space of the building, utilities and other expenses. People can visit the website https://www.itascayfc.org to make a donation or find out about volunteer opportunities.
The center often has a special event with a free food item on Fridays. Its major annual fundraiser is the Comedy Café, this year held April 13. Businesses and individuals can sponsor the event by sponsoring a table or doing a level sponsorship. If people would like to attend, they should call and leave a message at 326-9079. If a business would like to sponsor a table, call 218-326-9079.
Area businesses like Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union have provided financial support for the center’s operations. Through a generous donation from Affinity, Crossroads was able to purchase new furniture and games, create a TV nook and offset the cost of snacks.
“The Crossroads Youth Center is a tremendous community resource that empowers Grand
Rapids teens and tweens to explore their interests and break out of their shell in a safe,
supportive environment.” says Ann Koetz, branch manager for Affinity Plus in Grand Rapids.
“We at Affinity Plus are proud to support causes and organizations that strengthen our
communities, and the youth center is a perfect example of that.”
