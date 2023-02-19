It was the evening of Valentines Day this week, Tuesday, Feb. 14, Hero’s Heart Rescue was contacted about three cats that were stuck in a tree in Veteran’s Park. Members of the rescue got there as soon as possible, and there were a handful of community members attempting to help.
By this time, it was dark and cold. The trees in Veterans Park are tall and a bit forbidding. The volunteer group was able to reach the orange tabby. Yet, because of its state of fear it bolted from their arms and ran away. The rescue group plans to set live traps in the area with hopes of catching it.
“We want to thank the community members that cared and tried to help us,” explained Kayla Schoonmaker, Hero’s Heart founder.
The other two cats remained perched very high in the tree.
They were so high that household ladders would not reach and it would be dangerous to attempt considering the top of the tree is dead. So Schoonmaker says they decided to call the Grand Rapids Fire Department who responded later that night.
“They gently and carefully got both cats out of the tree with the use of their ladder truck,” explained Schoonmaker. “The cats were freezing, soaking wet, and terrified, but now they are snuggled up safe, warm, and with full bellies.”
Hero’s Heart would like to publicly thank the Fire Department for their compassion, effort, and courage.
“Words cannot describe how incredibly thankful we are for the Fire Department. True heroes. The kitties were soaking wet and very afraid, but we dried them up and they were rolling and purring in no time. Thank you to every kind citizen that tried to help, there are actually too many to name. These are true heroes walking among us. If you see a firefighter, please thank them. We are so lucky to have such a great community. Find us on Facebook to see more photos of this incredible rescue.”
Hero’s Heart is holding the cats for the mandatory stray hold in case an owner comes forward. If not, they will be vetting them and adopting them out.
Hero’s Heart Rescue is a non-profit organization that focuses on helping ALL types of animals in need.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.