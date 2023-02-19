It was the evening of Valentines Day this week, Tuesday, Feb. 14, Hero’s Heart Rescue was contacted about three cats that were stuck in a tree in Veteran’s Park. Members of the rescue got there as soon as possible, and there were a handful of community members attempting to help.

By this time, it was dark and cold. The trees in Veterans Park are tall and a bit forbidding. The volunteer group was able to reach the orange tabby. Yet, because of its state of fear it bolted from their arms and ran away. The rescue group plans to set live traps in the area with hopes of catching it.


