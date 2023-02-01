The DFL bill that would steer utilities toward a carbon-free electric grid is simple in concept: All electric utilities in the state would be asked to use 100% emissions-free energy by 2040.

But the proposal — which Democrats have advanced through the Legislature at lightspeed in January — is really a complex regulatory scheme with exceptions, carve outs, off ramps and enough details to fill more than two dozen pages of dense legislation.


