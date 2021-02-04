A focus on keeping water clean

Fifteen years ago, a group of Itasca area residents organized to bring some consistency to efforts of local policy makers, organizations and citizens to preserve the county’s clean water. These people shared a common love and concern for the quality of water in the 1,400 lakes, rivers (including the Mississippi) and numerous streams throughout Itasca County. The result was the formation of Itasca Waters, a non-profit organization whose mission is to team up with other groups and concerned citizens to maintain Itasca County’s abundant clean waters and unspoiled habitat.
Thanks to thousands of volunteer hours, Itasca Waters has collaborated with other like-minded entities to help educate area residents and visitors about keeping our water clean. Among their accomplishments:
· a certified water quality testing lab was established at Itasca Community College;
· recruited a cadre of volunteer shoreland advisors to help lake neighbors find ways to prevent erosion and keep lakes clean;
· educated area residents about the importance of natural shorelines and bringing septic systems up to code;
· promoted awareness of the importance of controlling aquatic invasive species in Itasca County’s lakes.
Over time the group recognized the gap between acknowledged best practices for sustaining water quality and people’s awareness and behaviors.
In an effort to understand this gap and ultimately how to close it, Itasca Waters received a Community Innovation grant from the Bush Foundation in early 2019. The two-year grant funded a year-long community engagement process to learn from Itasca County residents about ways in which the quality of water in area lakes, rivers and streams impacts their lives. This knowledge became the foundation of plans in Year 2 to encourage people to develop a community-defined vision and action plan and innovative ways to protect the water.
A broad-based community engagement process gathered input from over 1,000 area residents. It became clear that it is easy for people who live and work in northern Minnesota to take clean water for granted: the clean water is all around us. We access its benefits every day and all year long.
“We need Itasca County residents to do everything they can to keep our lakes and river water quality from declining,” said Dave Lick, board member and one of the founders of Itasca Waters. “Whatever happens on the land affects our water, so we need to pay utmost attention and promote practices that keep water clean for the next generation to enjoy.”
“Without residents changing some behaviors, excellent water quality and swim-ability of our lakes will become a past memory,” Lick continued. “In Minnesota, the waters of Itasca County are second only to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in terms of purity, and we need everyone’s help to keep it that way. One simple way people can help is to plant native plants with large root systems along shorelines. Native plants are not only beautiful, they also absorb pollution, protect from erosion, keep geese off the lawn, and provide habitat for bees.”
Good water quality is one of the top reasons people have chosen to live and work in Itasca County, and this sentiment is shared widely. Everything learned in the community engagement process reinforced how clean water is so vital in our lives. We also learned that in order for people to act in ways that will keep the water clean and safe, we need to show how good water quality affects the overall well-being of the entire county.
Area residents identified the importance of leadership support. In particular, people said that it was significant for their elected officials to support the value–both economic and social–of clean water to our livelihoods. They also appreciated them taking action to preserve Itasca County’s water resources for future generations.
Itasca Waters asked elected officials at the County and the County’s largest cities and townships to approve a Clean Water Commitment. The following governmental units approved the resolution.
Itasca County Board of Commissioners
Arbo Township
Balsam Township
Bigfork
Bigfork Township
Bovey
Calumet
Coleraine
Cohasset
Deer River
Deer River Township
Feeley Township
Grand Rapids
Greenway Township
Keewatin
LaPrairie
Lone Pine Township
Marble
Marcell Township
Morse Township
Nashwauk Township
Oteneagen Township
Taconite
Trout Lake Township
Wabana Township
In 2021, the efforts to engage area residents in keeping area waters clean will focus on the following activities:
· encouraging the installation of more boat washing stations on area lake landings;
· providing both visitors and residents of Itasca County ways to prevent shoreland erosion and other simple steps they can take to help protect lake water quality;
· working with area schools to ensure water quality education programs are part of their curriculum;
· using social media to communicate the importance of protecting area lakes and rivers;
· installing signage at boat landings on area lakes to remind people of the importance of clean water.
