Editor’s note: Pam Dowell, freelance writer, was not paid by the Herald-Review to cover the ALICE training but provided the following as a citizen participant.

On Sept. 21, 2022, a nationwide “pranking” trend referred to as “swatting” hit 15 areas in Minnesota, covering schools from rural to the metro. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported the prank phone calls alleging the threat of violence in an attempt to bring a large law enforcement response to a particular location.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments