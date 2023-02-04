Edward Krumpotich came to Grand Rapids, Minn., because of his drug addiction. Since moving here, the Maryland native has found hope - hope in the treatment he’s received here and the people he’s met. Now, his ruin is becoming his reason - to inspire addicts and nonaddicts to revise laws for the better.

“A lot of us don’t have voices,” says Krumpotich, who is extremely proud of how people who have actually lived the drug epidemic are now writing public policy. “It’s a big deal for those who have lived this. A lot of times it’s the lobbyists and lawmakers who make all the noise. But not with this. I’m just a guy who got angry and got my friends together and started writing policy in my apartment in Grand Rapids.”


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments