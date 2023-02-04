Edward Krumpotich came to Grand Rapids, Minn., because of his drug addiction. Since moving here, the Maryland native has found hope - hope in the treatment he’s received here and the people he’s met. Now, his ruin is becoming his reason - to inspire addicts and nonaddicts to revise laws for the better.
“A lot of us don’t have voices,” says Krumpotich, who is extremely proud of how people who have actually lived the drug epidemic are now writing public policy. “It’s a big deal for those who have lived this. A lot of times it’s the lobbyists and lawmakers who make all the noise. But not with this. I’m just a guy who got angry and got my friends together and started writing policy in my apartment in Grand Rapids.”
With the same sincerity of purpose to do good, Krumpotich bravely admits to the struggles that have landed him in jail and in surgery for infections. He has been in and out of treatment 40-50 times on a perpetual circle of use. And he’s tried nearly all of the best care the Northland can provide. But it just took one “dirty rig” to give him Hep C and that was enough to prompt Krumpotich to do something that would make life safer for those with the disease called addiction.
Back before trauma and methamphetamine took control of his life, this energetic and intelligent man was named teacher of the year in his coastal community. He coached kids in football, golf and tennis. It’s most likely his drive and focus on political science studies that still light the fire of leadership in him.
“If not for the kind people of this state, of this city,” Krumpotich isn’t sure he’d still be alive today.
He introduces himself as “a person who is in recovery from severe methamphetamine use disorder. Due to my use, I contracted HIV and Hep C, and it became paramount to help others not have to walk a similar path. This legislative session I helped write introduces a revision to the syringe and paraphernalia law in Minnesota, and it’s garnered huge support across the state.”
The MN Syringe and Paraphernalia Law 2023 amends Minnesota Statutes 2020, section 151.01, by adding a subdivision to read:Subd. 43. Syringe services provider: “Syringe services provider” means a community-based public health program that offers cost-free comprehensive harm reduction services which may include: providing sterile needles, syringes, and other injection equipment; making safe disposal containers for needles and syringes available; educating participants and others about overdose prevention, safer injection practices, and infectious disease prevention; providing blood-borne pathogen testing or referrals to that testing; offering referrals to substance use disorder treatment, including medication-assisted treatment; and providing referrals to medical treatment and services, mental health programs and services, and other social services.
“If you have a syringe service program , you are more likely to go to treatment and do less harm,” explained Krumpotich.
“It makes it less criminal to have a disease.”
The new policy eliminates the provision that makes it unlawful to “possess” hypodermic syringes or needles or any instrument or implement which can be adapted for subcutaneous injections. It also strikes the limit of clean needles and syringes that a registered pharmacy or a licensed pharmacist may sell, without the prescription or direction of a practitioner.
“The Minnesota pharmacy board voted in favor as we are going to stop the spread of infectious disease...particularly in rural Minnesota,” says Krumpotich. “It shows pharmacies’ deference to allow them to dispense to their local populations as they see helpful. Rural Minnesota does not have access many times to syringe service programs and this allows Grand Rapids pharmacies to meet the needs of our city.”
The proposed legislation adds syringe service providers (SSPs) and their employees, agents, as those allowed to “furnish or dispose of hypodermic syringes or needles or any instrument or implement which can be adapted for subcutaneous injections.”
The bill also significantly changes Section 4 Minnesota Statutes 2022 section 152.092 which makes possession of drug paraphernalia prohibited and a petty misdemeanor crime with a punishment of up to 90 days in jail or a fine up to $1,000 or both.
“It would completely eradicate the criminality for the possession of paraphernalia,” explained Krumpotich. “Tins, cottons, smokeables etc would be legal. What we know is that SSPs need to be able to help their populations...participants would not be carrying illegal utensils. We’d be lowering OD’s and stopping disease. The drugs themselves are still criminal, but it opens the door to dispensing of dirty syringes in a legal and protected way.”
His journey into Minnesota public policy began last year when he helped write S.F 4527, a sober home access measure with Senator Chris Eaton. “I did not believe people should be denied access to their medications as prescribed. I almost lost my life because someone said no to me and my doctor; I wasn’t going to let that happen again.” S.F 4527 has set the stage for further negotiations this term and Krumpotich is confident Minnesota will come through. “My brother and sisters in recovery deserve better.”
Krumpotich is the upper midwest policy lead for the National Harm Reduction Coalition. In this capacity, he writes drug and harm reduction policies across Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota. He has also just been named the chair of our Grand Rapids Human Rights Commission which he believes is “a huge honor”.
“This bill is and was written by those of us with lived experience and those entities who treat us. It’s a grassroots effort that has come to fruition, he explains. “I, myself, am an gay cis-male with HIV and HepC who suffers with severe methamphetamine use disorder...no one thought I’d be writing policy for us and leading local government in Grand Rapids and here we are! Truly grateful.”
“It’s about people with lived experience speaking out in front of corporate America,” says Krumpotich. “And it started because a lot of us just got tired of being sick and tired.”
And Krumpotich knows because he’s lived it all, as a gay person in recovery who experienced family trauma he developed an eating disorder and then an addiction to methamphetamine. The demise of his teaching career paved the way for a life bouncing through the court system and living homeless on the streets of Minneapolis. Then, finally, Krumpotich found stable hope in a small, rural community up north.
There was a time Krumpotich says he “couldn’t find the sun through the trees,” but he’s learned that the only way out is “with each other.” Now, the hours, days and months he pours over the perfect words to convince lawmakers to approve new policy is his way of giving back.
“I want people to know, no matter what they’re going through, they have power to make change,” ended Krumpotich. “It’s what keeps me going, along with the strength of my friends and family.”
To follow the No Harm bill and its progress through legislation, visit https://www.revisor.mn.gov/statutes/cite/151.40
Upper Midwest Policy Lead with the National Harm Reduction Coalition, Ed Krumpotich can be reached at 763-250-0092.
