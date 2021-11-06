A cut above the rest: Massive cottonwood trees, 100+ years old, felled in Grand Rapids

A Grand Rapids neighborhood said goodbye to two massive cottonwood trees on Monday.
The two trees, located at 726 NW 5th Avenue, were said to be the largest cottonwood trees in the county. Although the homeowners were sad to see the trees go, they had lived beyond their expected lifespan and posed a threat to nearby property if they were to fall unexpectedly.
A third cottonwood tree on the property fell down last summer during a storm with heavy winds. The tree was hollowed out and shattered as it fell into another tree before it hit the ground.
Homeowners Dylan Chioffe and Raina Friederichs feared the remaining two trees could destroy their entire house due to their sheer size and weight.
“The first one came down last year and it could have landed on the house,” Chioffe said. “If the other ones fell, they could take out the whole house.”
Cottonwood trees typically live for 70-100 years, but have the potential to live 200-400 years if they have a favorable growing environment. Although it was difficult to get an accurate age of the cottonwood trees, they were estimated to be well over 100 years old.
Since old cottonwood trees are notoriously brittle, the couple decided to have the trees professionally removed. Chioffe and Friederichs are expecting a child in February and there is a daycare nearby in the neighborhood. They wanted to provide a safe environment for themselves and their neighbors.
Raina’s mother, Jill, hired New Life Tree and Stump to remove the trees. Owner Marlon Sias and his crew of Marcus Baker and Derek Sauter got to work early Monday morning.
Just two feet above the ground, the bases of the trees measured 73 and 75 inches in circumference. Sias estimated the two trees to be between 85 and 90 feet tall. The crew needed to use a lift to cut the upper limbs and trunk.
By 6:15 p.m., the last bit of tree hit the ground, just as snow began to fall. Cleanup continued throughout Tuesday.
The trees aren’t completely gone. Sias left about 15 feet of trunk on the two trees he felled to match the height of the tree that snapped off last summer.
The 71-year-old Sias said he spoke to a neighbor who claimed the trees were already massive when he moved to the neighborhood 59 years ago.
“He asked me, ‘do you know how old the trees are?’,” Sias said. “I said probably you and me put together.”
