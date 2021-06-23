The Civil Air Patrol’s Grand Rapids Composite Squadron hosted a change of command ceremony on Monday at the Grand Rapids-Itasca County Airport.
Lt. Col. Jason Suby, interim squadron commander, relinquished command and 2nd Lt. James Owens assumed command.
Minnesota Wing Civil Air Patrol Commander Col. William Hienz, Commander NCO SM Sgt. John Vanderhoof, and Lt. Col. Paul Prior attended the ceremony. Members of the Grand Rapids Composite Squadron and families were also in attendance.
The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) performs services for the federal government as the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.
It’s a non-profit with the primary goal of assisting the state and local communities. CAP is tasked by the Air Force to perform 90 percent of the U.S. inland search and rescue missions.
Adult volunteers also perform homeland security, disaster relief, and counterdrug missions at the request of government agencies. There are 1,500 squadrons and more than 61,000 volunteer youth and adult members nationwide.
At one point, the Grand Rapids Composite Squadron was the largest in Minnesota, boasting 90 cadets. Over time, membership has declined, but Owens plans on recruiting more cadets and increasing awareness of the squadron.
“The people that I have here now are wonderful people,” Owens said. “We’re trying to let people know we exist and we want to rebuild this to be number one in the state of Minnesota.”
Following the promotion of Owens, Minnesota Wing Commander Col. William Hienz presented Lt. Col. Jim Johnson with an award for 50 years of outstanding service with the Civil Air Patrol.
Throughout his 50 years, Johnson did numerous search and rescue operations across Minnesota and even the country.
“If it was less than 100 searches I’ve been on, I’d be surprised,” Johnson said.
As mission coordinator for many search efforts, Johnson was responsible for organizing members and volunteers when needed. He would lead a search himself if no one was available.
The Grand Rapids Composite Squadron consists of both seniors and cadets. The squadron carries out the cadet program while at the same time performing missions. Cadets range from ages 12-19 and the program is designed to develop leadership skills, test-fly potential careers, solidify moral values, and help succeed in school.
Cadets are never obligated to join the military, but 10 percent of all Air Force Academy cadets served in the Civilian Air Patrol and Owens said it is a great place for students to develop into responsible citizens and explore careers in aviation.
The CAP will have booths at the Northern Minnesota Swap Meet and Car Show from July 23-25 and Tall Timber Days from Aug. 6-8.
For more information about the CAP, contact Jim Owens at 218-999-7549, visit mncap.org, or visit its Facebook page, Civil Air Patrol MN 010.
