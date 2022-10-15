The first snowfall of the season this week had Minnesotans shivering with thoughts of preparing for a long winter ahead. But, with perfect timing, the Open Door Coat Rack brought warm and cozy relief to the community in the form of donated winter wear.
Clothing of all sizes, from fuzzy parkas and wool jackets to knit mittens and ski gloves, long scarves, hats with and without poms, tiny snow boots to big rugged ones, the United Methodist Church in Grand Rapids was brimming with boxes and hangers, tables and shelves filled with what looked like enough gear to outfit an entire community.
And that’s exactly what the goal of this valuable project has been over several years.
The Open Door Coat Rack is a success because of the kindness of local individuals, businesses and churches who provide gently-worn winter clothing or monetary contributions to wrap as many people as possible with the warmth they need and deserve.
As volunteers explained, this free closet is open to anyone - of any means.
“Because everything is so expensive these days,” commented one volunteer who spoke of school requirements that children dress appropriately before they are allowed to play outside during winter months. “This is a beautiful thing for our community.”
The closet was definitely appreciated as hundreds of people lined up on the first day of distribution, this Wednesday. According to the crew who worked that first day, approximately 200 families visited the Open Door including 380 children.
United Methodist is the host for collection and distribution but 24 other churches contribute donations of clothing or funds and volunteer help. Businesses such as L&M and Target offer discounts and donations. Others including the VFW, Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, ElderCircle and Essentia Health also provided support this year. And many individuals gave what they could to the cause.
Volunteers were marveling Thursday afternoon at the generosity of one woman who stopped by with a check for $1,000.
This year, there were nearly 40 people who volunteered their time to the effort, folding and hanging clothes, assisting people in finding appropriate sizes, guiding crowds through the church and more.
“This would never be possible without them,” said Open Door Coordinator Kay Klingman of the volunteers.
Just witnessing how appreciative the families are to receive new coats is enough to warm many hearts. At the Open Door Coat Rack, it feels as cozy to give as it is to receive.
