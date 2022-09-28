In observation of September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, health officials are reminding Minnesotans that suicide is preventable, recovery is possible, and help is available at any time by calling 988.
Earlier this summer, the U.S. rolled out a nationwide three-digit dialing code – 988 – as a way to access suicide prevention and crisis support. Since switching to 988 on July 16, calls to Minnesota’s four call centers have increased 44%. Minnesota has also seen a 173% increase in web chats (since January 2022) and 250% increase in texts to 988. The increase is believed to be in large part because the new 988 dialing option made it easier to remember how to access a trained counselor for suicide support and resources. Minnesota received 33,887 calls, 4,099 chats, and 1,306 texts in 2021.
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and Minnesota’s four call centers offer support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
In Itasca County, First Call for Help 2-1-1 is one of those call centers and is becoming a statewide leader in the roll out of 988. Last month, First Call Executive Director Cre Larson led an online discussion on the progress of 988 implementation as a go-to line of contact between those in crisis and the closest, most appropriate, support services in their area.
According to Larson, First Call participated in the soft launch of the 988 program this July. She explained that it works similarly to 911 with calls going into the call centers then dispersed by area code. This trial period resulted in a 98.2% answer rate.
“So only two calls were missed during the entire month of July,” said Larson.
First Call for Help of Itasca County is a private, nonprofit community organization whose mission is to provide free, confidential and nonjudgmental crisis intervention, active listening, and information and referral services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to the residents and agencies of seven counties in North Central Minnesota as well as Leech Lake Reservation. Since 2014, the First Call call center has grown in staff from four to 59.
“I’m really proud of our staff,” commented Larson. “It shows we can have high quality call centers, like the metro. Itasca County is an amazing place to have a call center because it’s very progressive.”
Through First Call 211, professionals working on the Crisis Response Team (CRT) are connected with people in crisis to offer help in coping methods and, if necessary, connect them with a therapist for ongoing assistance. CRT members are available to talk with callers face-to-face or on the telephone. We will assist if a person is feeling suicidal, having difficulty with medications, experiencing behavioral problems, contemplating psychiatric hospitalization, or experiencing other emotional problems. Calls from friends and family members of these people are also common. The team is accessed through First Call 211 where trained staff and volunteers man the phone lines 24 hours a day, 7 days a week - something not yet offered in every county of Minnesota. Starting in September, First Call will be able to answer text and chat messages as well.
“Many people don’t want law enforcement to come because it could be a trigger for a person in crisis,” added Larson of the CRT which operates separate from law enforcement. “Responders come in plain clothes, arriving in their regular cars.”
Between this June and July, the CRT and First Call responded to 142 calls.
“So it’s working and we’re bringing people access when they need it,” Larson said.
The rebranding of 988 from the National Suicide Prevention Line is something First Call is directly involved in. Like many new programs, there are initial glitches to work out. As Larson explained, the program is linked to area codes but with cell phones, the person may maintain a northern Minnesota area code even though they’ve moved elsewhere. For instance, a person who formerly lived in Koochiching County called from a new address in Arizona and the Minnesota area code was still attached to the cell phone.
“This is problematic,” said Larson who explained that it meant a two minute triage turned into 20 minutes as they worked to find crisis response in Arizona for the individual.
In response to this glitch, a committee is working to lobby the federal government to allow a geo locator system. They expect to have the geo-cached with 988 within a couple of years.
“There will be other bumps in the road too - like 911 did,” believes Larson. “But, hopefully we’ve learned from the set up to have a smoother implementation. Because, if you want to build something right, you need to build it with those who have boots on the ground.”
There continues to be a great need for 988 support services as suicide, or death by intentional self-harm, has been steadily rising in Minnesota for the past 20 years. According to preliminary data gathered by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), there were 777 suicides in 2021, mirroring trends across the United States. This is the seventh straight year in which more than 700 Minnesotans died by suicide. In addition, each year in Minnesota there are more than 10,000 self-harm or suicidal injuries treated by health care providers.
“We know the last few years have been incredibly challenging mentally, emotionally and physically for many Minnesotans,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcom. “Please take advantage of this awareness month to check in with the people in your life, and consider reminding them that the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available for anyone in need of crisis or mental health support.”
MDH shared steps that local leaders, community organizations and employers can make to prevent suicide:
• Share resources on 988 and other crisis services.
• Bring suicide prevention training to your school, faith community, workplace or other community.
• Share suicide prevention messages and resources through social media. The Suicide Prevention Awareness Month messaging toolkit can help you get started.
• Promote other programs within the community that encourage positive healthy activities and places for connection.
Minnesota’s four 988 call centers are Carver County Health and Human Services, Mental Health Crisis Program; First Call; FirstLink; and Greater Twin Cities United Way.
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is one among several ongoing Minnesota initiatives to prevent suicides, including mental health training for school staff and the Zero Suicide Initiative.
This initiative helps identify people with thoughts of suicide and connects them to resources and treatment. It also focuses on ensuring clinicians and staff receive adequate training as it relates to suicide prevention and intervention. In Minnesota, 36 health and behavioral health care systems have committed to adopting the Zero Suicide framework and have completed the initial Zero Suicide training.
Minnesota loses more than 100 Veterans per year to suicide. Minnesota Veteran Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day is Saturday, Oct. 1. There will be a Veterans Suicide Prevention event at the Veterans Campground on Big Marine Lake, Marine on St. Croix, Minn., starting at 9 a.m., Saturday. Speakers include MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke, Minnesota State Representative Bob Dettmer and Suidcide Prevention Consultant Brittany Miskowiec. Participants will learn how to identify Veterans at risk and receive resources to help combat the tragedy of Veteran suicide.
The event is hosted by the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, the Minneapolis VA Health Care System, MHealth Fairview, and the Veterans Campground on Big Marine Lake. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are also welcome to camp for the weekend. Fees apply. Learn more VetsCampMN.org.
