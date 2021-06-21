The 8th District MSHS awarded eight scholarships in 2021. The recipients were students from counties in NE Minnesota who had an interest in gardening. Funds for the scholarships were received from various sources – garden clubs and groups, gardeners, memorials.
The top scholarship, the $600 Sharon Wildung Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Andrea Hille of Carlton, MN. Andrea, a student at the University of MN, Duluth, is studying Biology towards a career in scientific research. Her horticultural experiences involved working at a berry farm and a greenhouse in the Carlton area as well as family gardening. Her parents are Todd and Christine Hille.
Andrew Fox, Grand Rapids, attended the Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids. He is the recipient of the $500 scholarship from the Itasca County Master Gardeners. He is mostly interested in growing vegetables but had added strawberries and watermelons last summer. He and his sister plan grow potatoes in compost this year. Andrew will continue his education at the Itasca Community College, studying earth science/environmental science. His intended profession is in post secondary education. His parents are Tim and Lisa Fox.
Josie Drotts, Deer River, attended Deer River High School. She received a $500 Scholarship given by the Grand Rapids Garden Club and an unnamed donor. Her experiences with gardening involved her job with a family owned landscaping, garden center and landscape supply business. She learned how to transform landscapes into to lovely pleasing places. Her duties at the greenhouse involved watering the plants and planting. Josie's plans include attending the University of Minnesota, Duluth, Business Marketing with an intended career as an advertising, promotion and marketing manager. Her parents are Dan and Jennifer Drotts.
Katherine Eddy, Grand Rapids, attended the Grand Rapids High School. She received a $500 scholarship given by 8th District garden clubs, members and gardening friends. Her family grows vegetables in raised gardens. Katherine became interested in making “fairy” gardens and taught youth in a community ed class how to make their own. Katherine plans to attend Itasca Community College's Engineering program and eventually becoming a Civil Engineer. Her parents are Geno and Deanna Eddy.
Other scholarship winners include Ella Bahr, Hannah Hannuksela, Rachel School and Josie Maahs.
Over the 20 plus years of the program, the eligibility requirements have been modified to allow not only high school seniors (and home schooled students) but current college and technical school students within the District 8 MSHS boundaries are eligible to apply. Counties include St. Louis, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Carlton and Cook. The 8th District MSHS is hoping to have the funds to offer scholarships in 2022. Donations towards the scholarships can be sent to Carol Borich, Treasurer, 813 NE 5th Ave., Chisholm, MN 55729. Contact jan_dz@q.com later this fall for a 2022 application.
