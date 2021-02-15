Several scholarships are available from the 8th District MN State Horticultural Society for 2021. An applicant must be a graduating senior residing or attending school in the 8th District OR a non-traditional student, college student, second-time winner, etc. who will be attending a college or technical school within one calendar year; no restriction as to course or school. The acceptable counties in the 8th District include Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, north and south St. Louis. 

The applicant must provide evidence of an interest and participation in horticultural/gardening activities, such as a home garden, organized group such as 4-H, Scouts, church or community gardens.

Applications must be received by March 15, 2021. The winning recipients will be invited to our 8th District MSHS Spring Meeting (tentative) to be held May 2021 in Floodwood (depending on Covid-19 restrictions). 

Contact Jan Dzwonkowski, 6317 Heritage Trail, Gilbert, MN 55741, Phone-218-865-6018 or email jan_dz@q.com for an application and more information. 

