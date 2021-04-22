8th annual fundraiser event for pediatric care at Grand Itasca

Burggraf’s Ace Hardware of Grand Rapids is set to host their 8th annual Caring Fore Kids Charity Classic. This year, the event will consist of a virtual event taking place in the evening of Wednesday, June 2, an in-person golf event taking place on Thursday, June 3 with tee times starting at 11 a.m., and an online silent auction available all week from Monday, May 31 to Friday, June 4 at 12 p.m.
This annual event was established by the Burggraf family of Burggraf’’s Ace Hardware who wanted to keep with Ace Hardware’s tradition of supporting pediatric health care and they wanted to keep their fundraising dollars local at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital.
“We know our fundraising dollars have a significant impact on local families, so we are proud to work with Grand Itasca to host this annual event,” says Steve Burggraf. “Since the start of Caring Fore Kids, Grand Itasca has been able to invest more than $350,000 in projects, programs and equipment that have allowed local kids to receive the care they need right in our very own community. We’ve had the honor of meeting many of the families who are directly impacted by these investments and we continue to be so grateful to all of our sponsors, donors, golfers and community members who help us make all of this possible. We are truly making a difference for kids at Grand Itasca.”
“We are so excited to be able to gather in-person in limited numbers this year. We are also excited about the opportunity to share our story even more broadly with the addition of a virtual event,” says Bri Solem, Director of Foundation & Community Relations at Grand Itasca.
While Solem is not a new face to Grand Itasca, she is the new face of Grand Itasca Foundation. Solem has held various roles at Grand Itasca over the last eight years but just stepped into the Director of Foundation & Community Relations role in early 2021.
“I am thrilled for this opportunity to work with our board, donors, volunteers, as well as the Burggraf family, to cultivate an even healthier region through philanthropy. Now, more than ever, the generosity of our community is really shining through, despite the hardships that so many of our neighbors are facing. It is both an honor and a joy to be in this role at Grand ITasca,” says Solem.
Registration for the 8th annual Burggraf’s Ace Hardware Caring Fore Kids Charity Classic is nos open. To become an event sponsor, register for golf, get your ticket for the virtual event or silent auction, go to bidpal.net/CaringForeKids or contact Bri Solem at 218-999-1009 or bsolem1@fairview.org for more information.
