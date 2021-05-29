Twenty-Five teams virtually gathered throughout the Month of March as 126 students competed in the 6th grade Math Masters regional meet. Participants completed eight rounds of testing! One fact drill round consisting of 75 problems, four individual word rounds with 8 problems each round, and three team rounds with 10 problems each round. 

Team Grand Rapids 1 placed 9th out of 25 teams and Team Grand Rapids 2 placed 11th out of 25 teams. Individual award winners were Grady Giffen who placed 8th out of 126 students for the fact round and Grady Dockter who placed 10th out of 126 students for the fact round. 

1st Place: Bluff View - Lake City, 2nd Place: Hutchinson Middle School Black, 3rd Place: Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs 1

