The third 6th Grade 2021-2022 Math Masters meet was held at Robert J. Elkington Middle School (RJEMS) on Monday, January 31st. This is the final local meet before the regional meet held at Itasca Community College on May 4. For our third meet we had 12 teams; 10 from RJEMS and 2 from St. Joseph’s. Math Masters give top 5th and 6th Grade students the opportunity to show their Math skills and compete with others who love Math as much as they do.
The face drill round involved 70 math fact problems with a 5 minute time limit. The fact drill round consists of math facts; adding, subtracting, multiplying, dividing using orders of operations. Calculators are not used during this round, 1 point was given for each correct answer. Nora Johnson was the top scorer for this round, with a score of 51 points!
The individual word round allowed students 15 minutes to work on 18 word problems with calculators, 3 points were awarded for each correct answer. Dylan Hughes was the top scorer for this round, with a score of 39 points!
The team word round had 12 word problems with a higher difficulty for team members to work together to solve as many problems as possible in 15 minutes, 5 points were awarded for each correct answer. The top team for both morning and afternoon were the Pi-thons, earning 30 points to add on to their team’s total points.
The team oral round is a fun round of working together on questions that are given orally, 2 points were awarded for each correct answer. In this case the number of questions read at each session was different due to time constraints. Team Pi-thons and Team Even Odds were the top scorers with 14 points for the morning session and Team Multiplying Monkeys and Calculating Crocodiles were the top scorers with 16 points for the afternoon session.
Team Pi-thons received the plaque with the first place win for the morning session. Congratulations to team members Dylan Hughes, Chase Sgarlata, Ruby Larson, and Sawyer Lind, Carlos Johnson, Owen Grose along with their coaches, Ada Jackson and Kenady Marshall and Math Teacher, Mrs. Zebro.
Team Calculating Crocodiles received the plaque with the first place win for the afternoon session. Congratulations to team members Jacob Behrens, Aaron Nix, Hunter Thunshelle, Macey Patrow, Lillie Grossman, Gavin Wegwerth along with Coach Katie Thunshelle and Math Teacher Ms. Drobnick.
The Regional Math Masters Meet will be held at ICC on Friday, May 4th.
Overall Individual Top Scorers (Fact Round and Individual Word Round Combined)
Dylan Hughes- 86
Nora Johnson- 81
Elliott Spahn- 79
Lucas Lane- 69
Macey Patrow- 69
Fact Drill Round
Nora Johnson- 51
Dylan Hughes- 47
Elliott Spahn- 46
Jacob Brunn- 43
Gavin Wegwerth- 43
Aaron Peterson- 43
Macey Patrow- 42
Miley Yuenger- 42
Hunter Thunshelle- 42
Drew Skorczewski- 42
Archer Peterson- 40
Jacob Behrens- 40
Tyler Miller- 40
Individual Word Round
Dylan Hughes- 39
Elliott Spahn- 33
Nora Johnson- 30
Lucas Lane- 30
Charlie Shermoen30
Macey Patrow- 27
Gavin Wegwerth- 24
Julian Romanowicz- 24
Jacob Jorgenson- 24
Lilly Semler- 24
Sophie Kostiuk- 24
Cody Major- 24
Team Word Round
Pi-thons- 30
Team Oral Round
(Morning Session)
Team Pi-thons- 14
Team Even Odds-14
Team Oral Round
(Afternoon Session)
Calculating Crocodiles- 16
Multiplying Monkeys- 16
Final Standings
(Morning Session)
Pi-thons- 190.2
The Even Odds- 147.2
Math Monkeys- 133.5
Final Standings
(Afternoon Session)
Calculating Crocodiles- 171.6
Team Superior- 171.4
Multiplying Monkeys- 154
Congratulations to the top 15 top performing 6th Grade Math Master Students who have earned a spot on one of our three regional teams!
Regional Teams
Grand Rapids Team #1
Nora Johnson
Elliott Spahn
Dylan Hughes
Jacob Brunn
Macey Patrow
Grand Rapids Team #2
Jacob Jorgenson
Lucas Lane
Gavin Wegwerth
Carlos Johnson
Elise Bates
Grand Rapids Team #3
Lilly Semler
Nora Skaudis
Sophie Kostiuk
Cody Major
Julian Romanowicz
Thank you to all the 6th Grade Math Masters Coach Volunteers for your commitment to Math Educations - Sam Sterle, Henry Sterle, Keely Bradshaw, Brook Adamich, Ada Jackson, Kennedy Marshall, Liam Clemens, Justin Piekarski, Lucas Segari, Nathan Nichols, Ruize Xu, Erik Overlee, Finnley Pehl, Sam Johnson, Katie Thunshelle, Rylee Pace, Walk Hoffman, and Kelly Shermoen. Coaches meet once/week with their team throughout the season to prepare them for each meet.
If you would like to be a Math Masters Coach for the 2022-2023 SY please call Renae Garski 218-327-5760 ext 41509 and leave a detailed message.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.