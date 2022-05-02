Tired of winter and ready to get outside? Visit 36 garage sales in northwestern Itasca County! Bargain hunters can travel a 60 mile loop shopping garage and craft sales.
Treasures Are Fine on 6, 4 and 29 is an annual event along county highways 6, 4, 29 and 46 traveling through Bowstring, Talmoon, Spring Lake, Wirt, Dora Lake, Squaw Lake and Sand Lake. The route can be accessed from each direction: Deer River, Bigfork, Blackduck and Northome.
The sale has a map, available at stores along the route or online on Facebook @treasures6429 group page. Shown are locations of registered sales and some of the big items shoppers can find, like tools, antiques, greenhouse frame and more.
And food. As well as local homemade jar and baked goods, shoppers can find huge sweet rolls, lunchtime meals and snacks at halls, stores and resorts along the route.
The sale is rain or shine, one day only from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. There are four halls with multifamily sales at Bowstring, Wirt, Kinghurst and Sand Lake.
This year six locations will be selling Adult and Teen Challenge raffle tickets with major prizes including first prize: a Polaris Sportsman 570 ATV. Drawing is June 4.
Thank you to the 2022 major sponsor, Paul Bunyan Communications. Other sponsors are Alex Bloch (Edge of the Wilderness Realty), Anchor Inn, Bar Bell Bee Ranch, Barney’s Resort, Bowstring Store, Cheryl Gentry, Fish Tales Bar & Grill, Little Turtle Lake Store, Max Mini Store, Riley’s Fine Foods, and Spring Lake Store.
Join up with your friends and have fun finding your treasures!
