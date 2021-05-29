Twenty-two teams virtually gathered throughout the Month of March as 108 students competed in the 5th grade Math Masters regional meet. Participants completed eight rounds of testing! One fact drill round consisting of 75 problems, four individual word rounds with 8 problems each round, and three team rounds with 10 problems each round.
Team Grand Rapids 1 placed 7th, Team Grand Rapids 2 placed 6th, Team Grand Rapids 3 placed 14th, and Team Grand Rapids 4 placed 9th - all of these rankings are out of 22 teams. Individual award winners: Jacob Jorgenson placed 4th and Dylan Hughes placed 14th in the individual word rounds, Dylan Hughes placed 4th in the fact drill round - all of these rankings are out of 108 students.
1st Place: Bluff View Elementary - ISD 813 Lake City Public Schools, 2nd Place: Morris Area Elementary, 3rd Place: Kennedy Elementary - Fargo Public Schools
