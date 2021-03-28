City of Grand Rapids welcomes construction of new senior, family housing facitilies in 2020
Construction projects in Grand Rapids during 2020 valued more than $57 million.
On Monday, Grand Rapids Community Development Director Rob Mattei provided the Grand Rapids City Council with his annual report for 2020.
“It was a very busy year for us,” explained Mattei of 2020 which had the most construction since 2004, only behind 2019, the year the two new elementary schools were built.
Of the 2020 permitted construction highlights, there were 19 new single family homes built and several new major commercial projects. The major new commercial projects included: The Pillars, a new senior housing facility on SW 8th Street with 118 units totalling $17 million; Unique Opportunities, new apartment building on SE 7th Street with 48 units totalling $3 million; Aurora Heights, a new apartment and townhomes complex on SE 4th Street totalling $10.2 million; Grand Rapids Hotel Properties, a new 82 room hotel on SW 1st Avenue totalling $7.2 million; and the Grand Rapids Sawmill retail renovation, a new three-tenant strip mall on SW 23rd Street totalling $1.5 million.
Other major commercial and industrial additions, remodels and repairs in 2020 included: McDonalds interior and exterior remodel totalling $450,000; Grand Rapids Housing and Redevelopment Authority renovations on River Road totalling $502,000; Grand Rapids Real Estate Partners on SE 4th Avenue totalling $229,000; North Homes Inc. recreation center addition and remodel on River Road totalling $2.4 million; and the Suhka Properties (Center) addition and parking on SE 21st Street totalling $360,000.
At Itasca Community College, a new student center and remodeled media center was built for a total cost of $2.67 million.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mattei reported that the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority (GREDA) launched a new program in March 2020, called the Emergency Working Capital Loan Program (EWCL) to provide working capital loans to businesses impacted by the situation. The first round of these loans were funded with a $500,000 loan from the Blandin Foundation. The EWCL provided zero interest loans of up to $30,000 per business which were deferred for six months. In all, GREDA provided 50 loans totaling $880,000 to Grand Rapids businesses and nonprofit corporations. On Aug. 20, 2020, the GREDA launched a new small business grant program funded with $411,000 of the city of Grand Rapids’ federal CARES Act coronavirus relief fund allotment.
The grants were offered as matching grants to EWCL recipients. The grant amounts were based upon a percentage of the EWCL amount, ranging between 50% of loans or $15,000 and 75% of $30,000 loans. These grants went to 30 local businesses.
As Mattei explained, on a regional scale, Grand Rapids is just slightly behind the city of Duluth for per capita permitted building between 2010 and 2020.
Through the Commercial Building Improvement Loan Program (CBIL), the GREDA has been able to provide financing to building owners and leaseholders to improve the appearance and function of their buildings. Since the restructuring of the program in 2006, GREDA has provided $844,000 loans to 26 projects. The CBIL program can provide up to $40,000 per project and loans are amortized over 20 years with a five-year balloon. The interest rate has recently been lowered to 2% through funds from the foundation.
GREDA is in the final year of implementing the third Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Comprehensive Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grant for the past 10 years. In combination, these SCDP grants have allowed GREDA to provide an additional $655,000 of deferred/forgivable loans of up to $32,000 to 23 commercial building rehabilitation projects in targeted areas in Grand Rapids. The current SCDP program has assisted in the rehabilitation of 8 commercial buildings and 16 owner-occupied single family homes. The term of the SCDP grant for the city runs through September of 2021.
Mattei continued to explain that the GREDA is working with the Blandin Foundation on a Program Related Investment (PRI) for redevelopment within the city. This fund allows timely access to short-term bridge and gap financing for commercial acquisitions and activities that lead to the redevelopment of blighted/substandard/underutilized commercial properties.
Big projects throughout town include the North Homes expansion for a new 52-bed psychiatric rehabilitation treatment facility for youth adults on River Road. The city is continuing work with the Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and the city of Cohasset to promote redevelopment of the former Ainsworth site. The city was awarded a $300,000 grant from the Iron Range Resources and Redevelopment Board (IRRRB) for the purchase and installation of infrastructure that will oxygenate the industrial effluent coming from Blandin Paper Mill to reduce odors and impacts to the Mississippi River. The IRRRB also awarded the city $175,000 to complete the construction of a new media center at ICC and a $250,000 grant to support the addition of a new hollow core polypropylene extrusion line at Minnesota Diversified Industries.
The City of Grand Rapids was also recently awarded a $230,000 grant from the IRRRB Community Infrastructure fund for the grading of the airport for private construction of a solar energy system.
In other business on Monday, the council:
- Approved verified claims for March 2 - 15, 2021 for $1,544,113.13, of which $380,753.75 were debt service payments.
- Entered into a trade agreement with Mediacom Minnesota LLC for cable and internet services at the IRA Civic Center.
- Approved seasonal golf employees.
- Approved a request from the Grand Rapids Fire Department for a 2021 Enbridge Safe Community First Responder Grant.
- Accepted a resignation from Bradley Timm, part-time hospital security officer.
- Accepted a donation of $100 from Robert and Linda Stein of Grand Rapids to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
- Approved an amendment to an agreement with ICS eliminating the civil engineering services and approved SLA No. 2021/P&R IRA Civic Center Improvements with SEH engineering for civic engineering services on the IRA Civic Center project.
- Accepted a donation from Tiffany and Andrew Gesme of $32,000 for the purchase of a Trackman Launch Monitor and hardware for the golf course.
- Approved an agreement with Greg Mueller with Mueller Studio LLC, of Lutsen, to create a vessel concept bike rack to be placed near the pedestrian trail at the Grand Rapids Area Library for a total cost of $10,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.