Tim Edwards says he’s been a music geek since he was little.
At age 2, he received his first record player and began turning records on the kitchen floor for his sister as she swung to the beat in her baby jumper. Then his YMCA day camp toured the WCCO studios and he was mesmerized. At 9, he got his Ham Radio license and two years later his first transmitter.
“Back then, I had no intentions to do it as a career but I thought the radio was fascinating,” said Edwards who remembers the radio as a part of the home, playing in the kitchen or in his dad’s garage. And he imagined it was operated by a guy talking in a small office down the street.
Known fondly by Grand Rapids area listeners as the voice of the Morning Mess on KOZY 1320 AM weekdays, Edwards wakes the Northland from 6-9 a.m., with a mix of classic hits, under-appreciated “B side” songs, lively conversation and music trivia. On Sundays, he hosts an old time Polka Show which reaches listeners all over the nation, from California to Chicago to Miami, Florida.
This month, the radioaficionado celebrates 50 years in the business he loves most.
THE BUSINESS OF TALK
A visit to the KMFY/KOZY/J-105 studios in Grand Rapids is like stepping into your older brother’s basement apartment. Posters and album covers are pinned up everywhere, along with sports memorabilia and photos of notable visitors. This is home for our local radio personalities where they tuck themselves into small rooms with mics and libraries of music, stacks of news stories, and a myriad of ideas to make the day more interesting for their listeners. The people here are not shy; they are in the business of talking, of course. So stopping by to chat is acceptable, even encouraged - and lured with an ever-brewing coffee pot.
Edwards’ office is especially fun. Here, SpongeBob Square Pants shares a shelf with Hogans Heroes, not far from Brooke Shields Barbie Doll. He has a prized photo of the Batmobile (his dream vehicle), a boomerang, and a calendar with photos of his grandson. He’s built two towers on his desk, one was made from many years of news printouts and the other old 45s.
The eclectic display is work-related for someone who shoots from the hip with his live show. And the quirky spontaneity is what listeners expect and enjoy.
“I break all the rules,” smiles Edwards who’s been given this freedom from the start at the station and continues with his Morning Mess show on KOZY 1320AM. “The flexibility makes it fun. I try to stay out of politics (except for Trump). And the 7 o’clock news, I try to do that by 7:05.”
Edwards likes to take cues from music trivia when starting out the day. April 3 was Doris Day’s birthday and he opened the show with Vinnie and the Stardusters. On “Shalack Attack” days, he plays the flipside of a record with a hit or an off-the-wall record no one else has heard about.
“People know when I play a comedy bit, it must be Monday,” says Edwards of his schedule. “When they hear the 8 o’clock news on, they know it must be 8:15.”
A MUSIC TEACHER OF SORTS
Edwards started his radio career at 15 for WAYZ, a station in the Twin Cities area that “played beautiful music.” He was hired to work on the weekends and quickly learned the “3-second” rule for pauses between music and providing the call letters, followed by the weather.
“It was for insomniacs,” he laughs. “But it was real radio so it was OK.”
From there, Edwards volunteered to wire up studios at KFAY, another station broadcasting out of a church. This station played Big Band music with all the Bandstand clapping effects to simulate stereo sound.
When he graduated from high school, Edwards had the goal to become a music teacher. He attended Concordia College for a while before transferring to Brown College to study broadcasting. With his FCC license, Edwards found work at stations in Fosston and Devil’s Lake, Minn., then Livingston, N.D., before moving his young family to Grand Rapids. The KMFY/KOZY owners immediately embraced his great sense of humor and basically gave him free reign - a radio rarity he treasures to this day.
“I never know what’s going to happen - something that’s not accepted on mainstream radio. I just let it unfold. The whole thing is to be fun.”
He’s come to know that personality (“whether dedication or insanity”) has precedence over voice when it comes to hosting a radio show. He never has trouble finding something to talk about. And he lights up when the music teacher in him can educate listeners on forgotten musicians.
“I truly believe [KMFY/KOZY] is the most unique oldies station in the nation.”
Where most stations play a collection of 400-600 songs, KMFY has a library that’s 10-times bigger.
“Most of us have been here for so long we’ve been building a big collection. We’re all working on the same mission. We do things here that don’t follow the prescribed format.”
RADIO RELIEF
From the second Edwards hits the button on the first record, all worry goes away.
“It truly doesn’t matter.”
When his mother died, Edwards had three full hours free from worry at work on the radio.
“It’s my relief, my mental health break.”
It’s a good bet that his listeners feel the same relief every morning while they shuffle out of bed and get ready for a busy day. One secret Edwards revealed: For the weirdest news and commentary, tune in between 6-6:30 because “that when the kids are still asleep.”
“People who don’t know me, recognize my voice and they’ll come up to me in the store and say, ‘I know you.’”
