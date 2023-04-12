50 years of radio relief

PHOTO BY BRITTA ARENDT

KOZY morning show host, Tim Edwards celebrates 50 years in radio this month. He is pictured at home in his office at the KMFY/KOZY station.

Tim Edwards says he’s been a music geek since he was little.

At age 2, he received his first record player and began turning records on the kitchen floor for his sister as she swung to the beat in her baby jumper. Then his YMCA day camp toured the WCCO studios and he was mesmerized. At 9, he got his Ham Radio license and two years later his first transmitter.


