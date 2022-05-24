Great Tails Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization in the Itasca County Area with the mission of providing temporary shelter and veterinary care for stray, abandoned, and surrendered animals of Itasca County, has received a second challenge grant for their building fund. An anonymous donor will match donations up to $50,000 for Great Tail’s Building Fund from Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, through Labor Day, September 5, 2022.
Last December this same donor offered their first challenge grant of $50,000 and several donors did match that amount for a total of $100,000 towards the Great Tails Building Fund. Last Fall, the City of Cohasset donated a 4-5 acre site for Great Tails to build a 5-6000 square-foot permanent shelter in Cohasset’s Industrial Park. They are in the initial planning phase for building construction. With building costs on the rise, Great Tails continues to raise funds for their building. Please consider donating to Great Tails this summer so they can match the $50,000 donation!
The Great Tails Animal Rescue Building Fund is managed through the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation and you can donate online at the Foundation’s website www.gracf.org, click on Donate and select Great Tails Animal Rescue Building Fund. You can also send or drop off donations to the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation at 350 NW 1st Avenue, Suite E, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
