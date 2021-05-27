The 4th Annual Growing Resilient Communities Gathering is less than two weeks away! If you haven’t already, register today to reserve your spot at this free, virtual event. We have amazing speakers lined up, including Keynote Speaker Dr. Brian Dias, and there will be opportunities for regional conversations about what is happening in your local community to build resiliency. For more information about the event, please take a look at the full event program (attached).
Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/growing-resilient-communities-4th-annual-gathering-of-collaboratives-tickets-151123110291
When you register, we invite you to send us a picture of something that inspires you, reflects your strength, or brings you joy. These photos could include people, places, individuals or communities, nature, poems, art, etc. If sending up-close images of people where their faces can be clearly seen, please be sure they consent to having their image shared during the Gathering Welcome. If you plan to attend, please send your picture to Jenna Zmyslony at jzmyslony@familywiseservices.org by Friday, May 28.
Primary Audience: Participants are encouraged to attend who are involved or want to be involved in addressing the root causes of childhood adversity. This can include Collaborative, Tribal, and other community partners, such as health, law enforcement, education, social services, parents, businesses, and nonprofit service organizations. Collaborative Coordinators and active Minnesota ACE Interface Trainers/Presenters are encouraged to attend.
Accessibility: We will be offering closed captioning at this event. Please contact Cassandra Berg at cberg@familywiseservices.org if you have a specific accommodation request and we will do our best to accommodate.
Social Work CEUs: We will be offering social work CEUs upon request. These will be emailed to participants within a few weeks after the event once we verify your attendance records.
Acknowledgements: This event is being brought to you by the Minnesota Department of Human Services and FamilyWise Services.
