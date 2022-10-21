The 40th annual Jacobson Harvest Dinner will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, 4:30 - 8 p.m. at Carmel Lutheran Church (four miles south of Jacobson on Highway 65).

Dinner will be traditional turkey with all the trimmings as well as mashed potatoes, stuffing squash, corn, cole slaw, roll, cranberry sauce and homemade dessert. 

