Monthly in 2021, Itasca County 4-H will spotlight current 4-H members and adult volunteers.
January Youth Member spotlight: Jessalyn F.
Jessalyn F. is a member of the Deer River Northern Starts 4-H Club and has been a 4-H member for 9 years.
What is your favorite project or activities: “I really enjoy photography. When seeking out the perfect shot, I usually end up on an adventure during the process."
What is one skill that you have been able to practice or get better at in 4-H? "One skill I’ve been able to practice is public speaking, while talking to the judges and leading club meetings."
What is one of your favorite memories or highlights of being in 4-H? "My favorite memory is going to BLU (youth leadership event). The best part is making new friends and learning about things that are going on in the World."
January Adult Volunteer Spotlight: Roxanne Landrus-Jenkins.
Roxanne has been a 4-H Adult Volunteer for 23 years and currently is the primary club leader for the Spang 4-H Club.
What is one of your favorite memories or highlights as a volunteer? "I love to see 4-Hers excited about their projects. My favorite times at the county and state fair is when I find our club members and ask them to show me their exhibits and see how excited they are to share their projects."
Why do you volunteer? "I believe 4-H is a great program for all youth to be able to be involved in. There are so many opportunities for youth to grow and gain experience they can use throughout their life like leadership, mentoring, public speaking, showing their skills and interests, volunteering, community service, building friendships, and learning responsibility as club officers. I was a 4-H member for 13-years; my mom was a 4-H leader; and my children were 4-H members."
4-H is an out-of-school, hands-on learning program for youth in grades Kindergarten - 1 year past high school. Youth choose a project that’s interesting to them and explore it with peers and caring adults. 4-H clubs are groups of youth who want to learn together and meet in every part of Minnesota.
If you are interested in joining Itasca County 4-H or becoming an adult volunteer, please contact the Itasca County 4-H office at 218-(218) 327-7486, visit https://local.extension.umn.edu/local/itasca/4-h or find us on Facebook University of Minnesota Extension-Itasca County 4-H.
