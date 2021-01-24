The Independent School District 318 met for a regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 19. Board members received updates on the Noble Hall Field scoreboard.
Superintendent Matt Grose provided an update on the Noble Hall Field scoreboard. Grose stated he had originally planned to give the school board a proposal, but decided to slow down the process in order to make sure every option could be taken into consideration.
“One of the things that have led us to hit pause is we’ve solicited some other quotes,” said Grose.
The district is considering quotes from both a state vendor and a lesser known company. The lesser known company has offered a more competitive rate. Aside from cost, the district is also looking to make sure the scoreboard is functional for all groups using it and that it provides a good experience for both home and away fans.The district is also working with a marketing agency to utilize advertisements on the board.
“I think we're on the right track,” Grose commented. “I think there are some exciting options in front of us. I think there are some options that we have that aren’t going to create a financial problem for us. This board is going to pay for itself.”
Board Chair Dr. Malissa Bahr brought up the idea of repurposing the current Noble Hall Field scoreboard for the practice field. Grose said they would look into that option and would bring back a cost analysis.
The district is looking to have approval of a scoreboard proposal in February with an anticipated 7-8 weeks turnaround for the board delivery for April 23. Installation would be completed May 1, training completed May 14 with the board ready to be used by May 21.
Other business
District Business Manager Kara Lundin provided an update on the district’s finances. Lundin stated there will be a revised budget given to the board to include COVID-19 spending in February.
Board members approved the meeting’s consent agenda including the following staffing changes: Nickalas Adams, GRIP Coalition Coordinator hire; Raymond Dauphinals, Basketball Coach resignation; Nathan Lindner, 8th Grade Girls Basketball Coach replacement hire; Paige Miller, ESP resignation; Scott Patrow, Bigfork School Principal retirement; and Michelle Rohloff, Student Support Specialist resignation.
“I just want to thank Scott for his 27 years of service as a teacher and a principal for the district,” said Human Resource Director Kasie VanQuekelberg.
In other business, board members took action on the following items:
Approved minutes of the January 14, 2021 Organizational School Board meeting
Approved the December 2020 claims in the amount of $5,752,943.81.
Approved a resolution to accept donations and gifts for October ($43,778), November ($4,608.21) and December ($3,430) 2020.
Approved Grand Rapids State Bank check signers for the General Account and closing the RJEMS Student Activity Account.
Approved U.S. Bank check signers for the General Account and closing the GRHS Student Activity Account.
Accepted the first reading policy 503 Policy Implementations.
