The Independent School District (ISD) 318 school board met on Tuesday for a regular meeting. Fortunately, Tuesday was also the first day of school for the 2022-23 school year. Principals from various schools throughout the district shared how well the first day went and how excited everyone was to be back at school.
East Rapids Elementary School Principal Bruce Goodwin shared that the excitement for the new school year began last Thursday at the school’s open house.
“The feeling in our schools this year, it’s hard to describe, but the energy was absolutely infectious,” said Goodwin.
Goodwin added that many families showed up early to the open house— evidence that many were excited for the new school year to start.
“They were excited to be there. You could feel it in the air,” Goodwin commented. “Everybody wanted to be back at school and they wanted a sense of normalcy. And I feel like we gave that to them today.”
School board members went out to various schools in the district on Tuesday to help greet students at the start of the day, which Goodwin acknowledged and said it was very much appreciated. He also noted how much work the staff has put in to get ready for this new school year.
“We have amazing staff in our district, and I can’t say enough about the work that they put in,” Goodwin stated. “And this summer, more than any other summer, there were staff vehicles in our parking lots, working extra hours at all times of day, on weekends.”
Other principals from the ISD 318 district echoed these sentiments about the great start to the school year including Bigfork Principal Ken DeCoster, Robert J. Elkington Middle School Principal Daniel Adams, and Grand Rapids High School Principal Darrin Hofstad.
Other business
Eric Northard, German teacher at Grand Rapids High School, made a request for a Grand Rapids High School German Club field trip request to Austria, Germany, and Switzerland to take place June 26-July 7, 2023. The trip would be fully-funded through fundraising and come at no cost to the school district. In order to make the group size of the trip larger, the German Club will also be joined by FFA and Interact club students. The school board approved the request.
In other business, the school board took action on the following agenda items:
Approved the minutes of the August 22, 2022 Special Meeting.
Approved the varsity head coach annual contracts for 2022-2023.
Accepted the second reading and approved policy 425 Staff Development.
Board members also approved the meeting’s consent agenda including the following staff changes: Lance Allen, Custodian resignation; Erica Bobrowski, Student Advocate replacement hire; Brenda Broberg, Special Education Teacher resignation; Darin Cherne, temporary Middle School Volleyball Coach activities hire; Rodney Ernhart, Bus Driver replacement hire; Paula Goggleye, ESP Nurse resignation; Greg Hagy, Bus Driver resignation; Tatiana Hardt, ELL Teacher resignation; Robyn Heinle, Teacher resignation; Daniel Herbert, Custodian replacement hire; Abbey Hopkins, ESP replacement hire; Libertyann Jacquart, Food & Nutrition replacement hire; Rachel Lessin, ESP resignation; Lindsay McCartney, ESP rescind hire from 8/15/22; Samantha Peterson, Student Advocate resignation; Austin Rohling, Swimming Coach resignation; Jack Soltis, ESP resignation; Darlene Sorensen, Food & Nutrition replacement hire; Tina Thompson, ESP resignation; Nicole Wells, Food & Nutrition replacement hire; and Loren Yost, Bus Driver replacement hire.
The next school board open forum/work session will be September 19 at 6:00 p.m. Bigfork Edge Center for the Arts and via Google Meet from Admin Board Room. A school board regular meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m. Bigfork Edge Center for the Arts and via Google Meet from Admin Board Room.
