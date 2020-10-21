By Emily Carlson
Herald Review
The Independent School District (ISD) 318 met Monday, October 19 for a regular meeting. A public forum was held prior to the regular meeting regarding the closing of Forest Lake Elementary School. No persons attended the meeting or provided comments.
“I would like to give a shout out to the thousands of students who got their start at Forest Lake School. And to the hundreds of teachers and staff members and principals, the ESPs and the paras and the people who made that school such a success for so long,” Board member David Marty stated at the public hearing. “I appreciate all that they’ve done and they had a great place to start.”
Forest Lake Elementary School is being closed due to, “the lack of education adequacy and deteriorating school conditions,” according to an administrative report from ISD 318.
The proposal to close Forest Lake Elementary School was approved by the ISD 318 school board.
“It’s been a great school for 318 for many years,” Board Chair Pat Medure commented.
Board members received updates from the Endowment Committee which recently updated its branding with a new logo and promotional video. More information can be found at https://sites.google.com/site/318endowmentfund/home. A District Staff Development Indicator report and principal reports were among other updates the ISD 318 school board heard. All were informational only.
Sean Lewis with ICS Consulting provided an elementary facilities construction update. The East and West Grand Rapids Elementary Schools, and the Cohasset Elementary School have all been open and operating for six weeks now. Finishing touches and minor punch list items have been checked off. At Cohasset Elementary, the teachers workroom and SPED Suite are now 99% completed and staff have been able to move into these areas. Additionally, the Cohasset city spaces connected to Cohasset Elementary are 99.9% finished, according to Lewis.
Lewis also gave a general timeline for the upcoming Forest Lake School demolition. Currently the schematic design is being finished. The abatement process will begin this fall with design development happening in the fall through early winter. Around January 2021, bidding will open with demolition and site restoration is planning to happen sometime between March and June 2021. The site will be turned over to the city of Grand Rapids in the summer of 2021.
The ISD 318 school board took action on the following items.
Approved the minutes of the September 21, 2020 regular School Board meeting.
Approved September 2020 claims in the amount of $9,905,134.99
Approved the Consent Agenda that included the following staffing changes: Michelle Basarich, ESP replacement hire; Olivia Buegler, ESP replacement hire; Charles Butler, ESP replacement hire; Blake Herme, Junior High Basketball Coach resignation; Susan Holm, Assistant Lacrosse Coach resignation; Alan Nettifee, Custodian retirement; and Kaitlyn Ruder, RN Nurse replacement hire.
Approved Varsity Head Coach fall and winter annual contracts for 2020-2021.
Accepted first reading of policies 534 Unpaid Meal Charges; 601 School District Curriculum and Instruction Goals; 603 Curriculum Development; 613 Graduation Requirements; 615 Testing Accommodations, Modifications, and Exemptions for IEPs, Section 504 Plans and LEP Students; 620 Credit For Learning; 714 Fund Balances; 721 Uniform Grant Guidance Policy Regarding Federal Revenue Sources; and 902 Use of School District Facilities and Equipment.
Accepted second reading and approve policy 208 Development, Adoption and Implementation of Policies; policy 413 Harassment and Violence and the accompanying reporting form; policy 422 Policies Incorporated by Reference; and policy 522 Title IX Nondiscrimination Policy, Grievance Procedure and Process and the accompanying reporting form.
Approved 2020-21 Our Redeemer Little Lambs Preschool contract for ECSE activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.