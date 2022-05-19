Itasca Orchestra celebrates final concert under the three-decade reign of conductor Keith Swanson
The final concert of the Itasca Symphony Orchestra’s 2021-22 season will mark the end of an era. The performance at the Reif Center on Saturday, May 21, will be the final time that conductor Keith Swanson, maestro of the ISO for 30 years, raises his baton for the Symphony.
Over three decades Swanson has collaborated with hundreds of local musicians and special soloists from outside the region. His love for orchestral music has never wavered, a passion he’s had since he first heard Beethoven’s 5th Symphony as a child.
“In those days, they would sometimes play the Chicago Symphony on the radio on Sunday mornings,” Keith explained. After hearing that notorious 'Dum dum dum dummm' opening that makes the 5th symphony perhaps the most recognized piece of classical music in the world, Keith went to the library and checked out the record.
Keith sent away for a pamphlet that contained a repertoire of the ‘must-hear’ classics, checking out a new classical record from the Duluth Library every 2 weeks.
Swanson took up the French horn in 6th Grade, joining the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra when he began music studies at UMD.
Swanson left the Duluth Symphony in 1972 when he became the Band Director at Duluth East. He took on the same position in Hermantown 4 years later, retiring 40 years later in 2016.
His strong education background has helped make him an effective and steady conductor. When an audience sees the conductor raise the baton, he makes it looks so simple. However, each piece and each movement has been coached, rehearsed, sped up, slowed down and tightened up, all under the watchful (and occasionally glaring!) eye of the conductor.
This final performance has required every ounce of Keith’s educational experience with some highly technical pieces, compositions that ebb and flow with the soloist and music that ranges from the 1700’s to the 2000’s.
Perhaps the most challenging piece is Franz Liszt’s ‘Les Preludes’. Liszt was a piano virtuoso and a total ‘rock-star’ style celebrity in the 1840’s and 50’s. Les Preludes marked a more serious turn for the performer. It helped establish him as a bonafide composer, creating a new genre of orchestral music – the Symphonic Poem – which would become increasingly popular with other composers during the Romantic Period.
John Williams’s complex rhythms for the 1972 John Wayne movie ‘The Cowboys’ can be just as tricky as Liszt though! The piece is perfectly evocative of the west: fast and brassy with change-on-a-dime tempos and off-beat syncopated rhythms.
Some of Williams’s other iconic movie scores will be celebrated too – while Swanson loves classical music he’s never shied away from playing great ‘Pops’ tunes – and these are some of the most recognizable of all: Star Wars, Superman, Jaws, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones and E.T.
Long-time operatic collaborator Bill Bastian will also perform with the ISO, singing two iconic tenor pieces, di Capua’s ‘O Solo Mio’ and Bizet’s ‘La Fleur’. Swanson and Bastian have worked together over decades, with Swanson conducting the Northland Opera Theater.
Piano Soloist Alex Sandor, another longtime collaborator with Swanson and the ISO, will perform on May 21. He’ll play Mozart’s beautiful Piano Concerto #9 and also accompany cello soloist Magdalena Sas with a performance of Saint-Saens ‘The Swan’ and ‘Finale’ from ‘Carnival of the Animals’.
Magdalena, a Fulbright Scholar from Poland, is one of the newest collaborators with the Itasca Symphony and is the founder of the Third Coast Chamber Collective, a Grand Rapids based group with both national and international members looking to celebrate chamber music, in all its various forms, in communities across the Northern Midwest and the world.
Finally, the orchestra will play von Suppe’s ‘Light Calvary Overture’, a staple in the German-speaking lands of Central Europe. As Keith noted on the first day of rehearsal, the Vienna Philharmonic had recently played it on their New Years concert. ‘If it’s good enough for them, it’s good enough for us!” he joked.
After the performance a celebratory reception will be held in the Reif Center lobby with light refreshments and a brief presentation – all are invited to attend.
Keith will be passing the baton to strings instructor Pedro Oviedo, who holds a Master’s Degree in conducting from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “He knows the repertoire. I know he’ll do a good job,” says Swanson.
Join a celebration of 30 years of local orchestral music Saturday, May 21 at 7 p.m. at the Reif Center and give a proper send-off to an artist and educator who has helped build one of the most vibrant performing arts organizations in the Northwoods.
