30 years after the spill

Group commemorates 30th anniversary of Prairie River oil spill, protests Line 3 pipeline
A group of 50-75 people gathered in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, March 3 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the largest inland oil spill in U.S. history and to protest against the Enbridge Energy Line 3 Replacement Project.
The oil spill came from the Line 3 oil pipeline on March 3, 1991 as the pipe ruptured in Grand Rapids and spilled 1.7 million gallons of crude oil onto the frozen Prairie River. Protestors at the event, who have called themselves ‘water protectors,’ are part of a movement to stop the replacement of Line 3. The 1991 oil spill had a lucky ending due to the frozen river at the time. Because the water was frozen, crews were able to keep the oil from spilling into the Mississippi River.
“With a changing climate and a constantly warming planet, we may not have been so lucky if the spill had occurred today,” stated a press release from the Giniw Collective, a co-sponsor of the protest Wednesday. “Since 2002 alone, Enbridge has reported 307 oil spills to federal regulators, totaling 2.8 million gallons of oil. The 1991 spill, not included in that figure, spilled more than half as many gallons as Enbridge has reported since 2002.”
The protest was also co-sponsored by Honor the Earth, an organization led by environmentalist and Executive Director Winona LaDuke.
One protestor at the event commented, “with the approaching trial of Derek Chauvin, we uplift the inter-connectedness of the struggle to protect treaty rights, clean waters, sacred space and Indigenous sovereignty with the right of all people to live in a world free of oppression and destruction of the earth”.
A press release from Giniw Collective noted one protestor was arrested at the event, but no further information has been given.
Built in the 1960s and originally owned by the Lakehead Pipeline Co., Line 3 carries oil from Alberta, Canada through Minnesota and down to Superior, Wisconsin. The pipeline has since been taken over by Enbridge Energy which is seeking to replace Line 3 with a new pipeline and route across the state. The new line will go along Enbridge’s existing Line 3 route from Joliette, North Dakota through Clearbrook, Minnesota, join the existing pipeline and continue to Superior, Wisconsin.
Environmental groups and Native American tribes continue to fight against the project even though construction began this past December, citing risks that the pipeline creates to waters in the state.
Enbridge Energy commented on Wednesday’s protest and noted that Line 3 must be replaced in order to better protect the environment for future generations. The replacement pipeline will be made with thicker steel and more advanced coatings than the existing pipeline.
“While much has changed since the March 3, 1991 release north of Grand Rapids 30 years ago including significant improvements in monitoring technology and operations – we have always been clear that Line 3 needs to be replaced,” as stated in comments from Enbridge Energy. “Extensive integrity data gathered by in-line inspection tools prioritized 950 Line 3 maintenance excavations over the past 15 years – and forecast 7,000 excavations would be needed over the next 15 years just to keep Line 3 operating even at the current reduced capacity.”
The Line 3 project was agreed upon in a federal consent decree during former President Barack Obama’s time in office and has been completed in North Dakota, Wisconsin and Canada.
“Pipelines remain the safest and most efficient way to transport the energy we rely on to power our vehicles, heat our homes, and create a myriad of products from cell phones to heart monitors,” as stated in a comment from Enbridge Energy. “Safety and safe operation is our focus every day. In 2019 Enbridge safely delivered nearly 4 billion barrels of oil, the highest volume in our 71 year history with our best safety record yet. In 2019, there were seven incidents, six of which were contained on Enbridge property, amounting to less than half a railcar of oil which was immediately cleaned up. Yet we know even one spill is too many.”
