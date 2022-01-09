2nd Annual Hooked on Itasca Ice Fishing Tournament

United Way of 1000 Lakes announces the return of Hooked on Itasca, the organization’s annual virtual ice fishing tournament. The catch/photo tournament takes place on Itasca County lakes. Running from Jan. 28 through Feb. 6, entries are measured, photographed, and submitted using an app called FishDoneky.
The contest is open to anglers of all ages and abilities, with Adult (17+) and Kids (16 and under) divisions. To learn more and register, visit uwlakes.org/hooked-on-itasca or download the FishDonkey app and select the “Hooked on Itasca” tournament. Entrance fees are $25 for adults and $15 for kids.
Categories include a “Grand Slam” (the total length of three different species of fish – one walleye, one northern pike, and one crappie) as well as Largest Walleye (measured by length) in each division. More than $1,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded based on length as determined through the mobile app and verified by tournament judges.
"United Way of 1000 Lakes is a great organization and has put together a great contest that's good for you and good for the community," says local fishing guide Tom Neustrom. "I think people are going to enjoy every minute out on the ice and all that it accomplishes."
The virtual format has some unique benefits to anglers: tournament participants can fish on any lake of their choice, as long as it’s located within the boundaries of Itasca County, and can spend as much time on the ice as they want during the tournament’s 10-day duration. Photographs of catches are saved in a “digital LiveWell,” enabling competitors to save tournament entries caught on remote bodies of water where the Internet may not be accessible.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit United Way’s Helping Here campaign, supporting the education, health, financial stability, and basic needs of children and adults throughout the Itasca area.
For more information, contact United Way at 218-999-7570 or email kimberly@uwlakes.org. Visit uwlakes.org/hooked-on-itasca for tournament rules, registration, and FishDonkey app instructions.
Hooked on Itasca: Jan. 28 – Feb. 6
Virtual Ice Fishing Tournament benefiting United Way of 1000 Lakes
Divisions and Prizes
**Grand Slam
Largest Walleye
Adult (17+): $25
**Awards: First-$500, Second-$250; Third-$125
Kids(16 and under): $15
**Awards: First-$100, Second-$75; Third-$50
*Entries subject to FishDonkey service fee
How to join
All fish entered in the tournament will be photographed, measured, recorded with the FishDonkey app. To join:
Download the FishDonkey app through the App Store on your mobile phone or device. Search “Hooked on Itasca”
Join the Tournament and begin submitting entries starting Jan. 28. Final entries must be submitted by 3 p.m. on Feb. 6.
