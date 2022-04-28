2nd Annual Grand Rapids Riverfest lineup announced

Northern Minnesota will be seeing some of music’s top acts coming through for the 2nd annual Grand Rapids Riverfest, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Grand Rapids Library Amphitheater. A collaboration between KAXE (Northern Community Radio) and the City of Grand Rapids, the Grand Rapids Riverfest just announced the lineup for this year’s event.
WILCO
A seven-time nominee and two-time Grammy winner, Wilco is an indie rock band that formed in 1994, based in Chicago. The band is headlining festivals across the nation and beyond this year alongside acts like Beck, The Avett Brothers, Billy Strings, Dawes, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Emmylou Harris and many others.
SHOVELS AND ROPE
An Americana duo based in Charleston, South Carolina, Shovels and Rope bring a mix of traditional folk, country and down-right rock and roll. A festival favorite across the country, the band is best known for their energetic live performances. Out with a brand new album this spring, Manticore, Shovels and Rope will be sure to deliver all of the goods to us on the banks of the Mississippi.
CHASTITY BROWN
A Tennessee-raised, Minneapolis-based roots musician, Brown has been covered by NPR, Rolling Stone, Paste Magazine and more, touring with the likes of the Indigo Girls and Ani DiFranco. Releasing a brand new album this spring, Sing to the Walls, Brown will be out on tour with Valerie June this summer.
WILD HORSES
A crowd favorite from last year’s festival, an up-and-coming Americana band from Grand Rapids featuring several local musicians: Jed and Ariana LaPlant, McKeon Hugh Roberts and JJ Snell. Wild Horses has quickly garnered a fervent and loyal fan base, filling the Wilcox Theater at the Reif Center this winter, and packing houses wherever they play. They made their debut as a band on the West Stage of Grand Rapids Riverfest last year, and will be making their mainstage debut in 2022. Keep your eyes on this band!
The festival will continue to be located in downtown Grand Rapids, and will be shifting to a new community amphitheater on the grounds of the Grand Rapids Area Library, allowing for ample green space and closer proximity to the Mississippi River. Tickets for the Grand Rapids Riverfest go on sale Saturday, April 30th at www.grandrapidsriverfest.com. Tickets are $99 for adults, $29 kids 11-17, and free for children 10 and under. The first 500 ticket buyers have the option of Early Entrance to the festival to claim a spot!
Follow Grand Rapids Riverfest on social media for all of the latest updates.
KAXE/KBXE Northern Community Radio is an independent, listener-supported, nonprofit, NPR-Affiliate that operates KAXE 91.7 FM in Grand Rapids, KBXE 90.5 FM in Bagley-Bemidji, 89.9 FM in Brainerd, on your smart speaker and streaming online at www.kaxe.org. For more information contact Kari Hedlund at 800-662-5799 or email khedlund@kaxe.org.
