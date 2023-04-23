Every year, the Children’s Fair provides families with resources and this year is no exception! Community organizations, vendors, activities, games, big vehicles, and so much more! There really is something for everyone.
The 24th Annual Children’s Fair will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at a new location, the Grand Rapids High School, 800 Conifer Drive. Bringing back the Ninja Anywhere course for the second year as an outside activity for you to get active and burn energy.
The event is open to children of all ages along with parents, grandparents, and caregivers. Families can explore educational booths, visit with service providers in the county, participate in hands-on activities, try your skills at the Ninja course, tour the BIG vehicles, listen to music, and much more.
The Children’s Fair gives families a free, fun-filled way to explore the services and businesses in the county. Brought to you by Children First! and Itasca Area Community Education, the fair allows agencies, service organizations, clinics and businesses a chance to connect with families in the Itasca Area. The goal of the fair is to educate and increase awareness of available services. Filled with entertainment and educational activities in addition to information, this FREE event has something for everyone.
One attendee at the Children’s Fair said, “I love the event for kids, keeps them active and promotes families to get out and do things together.”
Another area resident said, “We have four kids ages 3 – 10, and they all love coming every year!”
The 1st Annual Children’s Fair began in the Target parking lot in 1999, with approximately 200 people in attendance. In 2000, the Children’s Fair was moved to the IRA Civic center with approximately 500 people in attendance. In 2020, we had to cancel. In 2021 this event was held as a drive –thru event. This year we are excited to still host this event in a new location with vendors and activities both inside and outside.
For more information about this and all the great FREE Children First! events, call Itasca Area Community Education at 218-327-5730 or visit getlearning.org.
Children First! is an Itasca Area Community Education initiative funded through the Blandin Foundation. The ultimate outcome of Children First! is to mobilize the communities to actively educate, nurture, and care for all children in the Itasca Area.
