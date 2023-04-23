Every year, the Children’s Fair provides families with resources and this year is no exception! Community organizations, vendors, activities, games, big vehicles, and so much more! There really is something for everyone.

The 24th Annual Children’s Fair will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at a new location, the Grand Rapids High School, 800 Conifer Drive. Bringing back the Ninja Anywhere course for the second year as an outside activity for you to get active and burn energy.


