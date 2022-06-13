During this first week of June, the 20th anniversary of the Minnesota Wildfire Academy was held at Itasca Community College. “The Minnesota Wildfire Academy is one of the largest wildland fire training events held in Minnesota. Since 2001, the academy has become the primary training model for cultivating new talent. Students are exposed to knowledge, career opportunities, and a network of professionals who can support their career goals.”
I was able to attend this academy for a few hours and get a sneak peak at the training that Minnesota wildfire firefighters must go through to be prepared and certified for their crazy dangerous jobs.
The Minnesota Wildfire Academy is the first and most basic training to prepare to become a Minnesota wildfire firefighter. This year there are 350 students attending this week-long academy, along with 13 lead instructors and 27 IMT members. Throughout the week, the academy’s communications team provided updates on programs and training exercises.
On June 7, 2022, “favorable weather provided an excellent day for hands-on learning in the field. The L280 Followership to Leadership students participated in four outdoor stations developing leadership skills while working in a team environment. Basic firefighting students deployed practice fire shelters, which is an annual safety training skill involved at all levels of wildland fire management. Students in the S219 Firing Operations course learned about and practiced with common fire ignition tools used in wildland fire. The chainsaws course practiced cutting brush and logs. Four classes had come to a conclusion.”
On June 8, 2022, “four new classes began. The basic wildland firefighters rotated through six field stations practicing fire line establishment, setting up hoses, scouting for and mopping up hotspots, and using pumps and hand tools. Students in the chainsaw course continued practicing felling trees. Helicopter crew members were working with a helicopter to build the cargo nets that carry supplies to the fireline.”
On June 9, 2022, “the students in the basic wildland firefighting course were introduced to helicopter operations involved with wildland fire. They continued with hands-on field exercises throughout the day. Thirteen courses were active, including another round of the Emergency Vehicle Operator Course that will practice maneuvering emergency vehicles through an obstacle course.”
On June 10, 2022, “was the final day of the academy. Two additional one-day courses started, including fire investigation and a wildland fire refresher course involving a practice fire shelter deployment. All academy courses were completed by 4 p.m.”
While tagging along during this academy, I learned a lot about what it actually takes to be a firefighter out in the wilderness. For starters, it is physically grueling, which is why physical challenges and tests are required for certification.
“The most minimal physical test is to carry a 45 lb sack on your back and walk 3 miles under 45 minutes,” said my guide, Amanda Jones, who is actually one of the first female graduates of this academy 20 years ago. “The weight is supposed to represent the equipment that they will be carrying with them out in the field, like their orange packs and fire blankets and shields.”
I was able to get glimpses of the different stations these students were participating in. One station practiced digging up grass and brush to expose fresh and damp soil and dirt, which would then act as a barrier to help stop the fire in its tracks, as damp dirt and soil is not flammable like the brush and grass.
Another station worked with mobile water tanks. They practiced opening them and setting them up, as well as practiced utilizing them. These water tanks are usually moved via fire truck or helicopter, as well as filled by them as well. The most fascinating of the stations was the helicopter station. In this station, advanced students were able to practice helicopter scenarios, which included loading up and out of the helicopter, and attaching the water bucket to the belly of the helicopter. The helicopter’s bucket holds up to 140 gallons of water. These were only a few of the many stations that were put on and available for the students attending the academy. This academy is a great learning opportunity, even for someone like me who knew absolutely nothing about fighting fires. It was a great experience for me, as well as for all those that took part in it this year.
Special thanks to the following agencies that made this academy possible this year, and for the last 20 years as well: Minnesota North College – Itasca Campus, University of Minnesota, Minnesota North Central Research and Outreach Center, Independent School District 318, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, USDA Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, Minnesota Fire Chiefs Association, Minnesota State Fire Marshall, Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Conservation Corps Minnesota and Iowa.
