2022 Tall Timber Day Pet Parade Winners Aug 9, 2022

Most Unique
1st- Dezzi Starr with Tucson
2nd- Emma Ward with Snickers
3rd- Patricia Crum with Angel

Best Dressed
1st- Abbey Karnes with Darby
2nd- Savannah Hegdahl with Mich
3rd- Justin Lee with Flip Flop

Crowd Pleaser
1st- Max, Lucy, E.J. and Chaz Adamson with Penny and Trixie
2nd- Hudson, Ella and Liam DeChaine with Willow
3rd- Scott Phillips with Napa

Most Impressive
1st- Maverick and Kathy Starr with Matilda
2nd- Shawn, Emilee and Maxwell Olson with Winston and Willow
3rd- Becky Jones with Willie and Digger

Best in Show
Shannon and Korey Tibbetts; Justina and Reagan Rose; Nayeli, Nahvell, Arlo and Axton Wellcome; Arabelle, Amber and Chris Long with Ash; Trixie Trusty, Luna Amma and Dozer.
