Have you or someone you know published a book in 2020 or 2021? Lake Superior Writers is seeking nominations for the 2022 Northeastern Minnesota Book Awards (NEMBA).
Books may be nominated in one of six categories. A non-refundable $40 entry fee is required for each nominated title. The six categories are Nonfiction, Fiction, Art/Photography, Children’s Literature, Poetry, and Memoir.
The awards recognize books that substantially represent the history, culture, heritage or lifestyle of northeastern Minnesota, which includes the following counties: Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Kanabec, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis. Authors are not required to live in Minnesota in order to have their work considered.
This is the first year that Lake Superior Writers will present the awards, previously coordinated by UMD’s Kathryn A. Martin Library with the last awards given out in 2020. As in the past, independent Reading Teams for each category will review and determine awards, with the awards announced in fall of 2022.
Nominated books must have been originally released anytime between 2020-2021. The winning book in each category will receive a cash prize of $200. The winning book and the honorable mention in each category will receive a glass plaque and 100 book seals.
For complete guidelines about nominating a book, including a link to the required nomination form, please visit lakesuperiorwriters.org/nemba. Please mail the completed form, four (non-returnable) copies of the book, and the $40 entry fee to NEMBA, 1626 London Road #895, Duluth, MN 55812. Nominations must be postmarked by May 31, 2022.
