2022 Fishing Opener: Too close to call

The 2022 Minnesota Fishing Opener is Saturday, May 14 - and Itasca County’s resort owners are praying for warmer temperatures and wind to help speed up this year’s ice out. The lingering winter weather with several days below zero is causing concern that 2022 might follow the unfortunate situation of 2013 which devastated the Northland tourism economy.
The 2013 Opener could hardly be described as an opener with many long-distance visitors opting out of the journey north because of the icy conditions. Resort owners, bait stores, grocery stores, gas stations - everyone who depends on resort guests and cabin owners - took a hit that year. With the weekend considered the big bang start to the summer season here in the Northland, it is a time when the population spikes as tourists eager to enjoy the area’s north woods beauty and various recreational amenities.
Last year, an early ice out made for easy opener preparations. But this year may resemble 2012 when ice was gradually moving off the first week in May. This means people will be putting in docks right up to the weekend deadline.
A new state statute delaying the dates of the opener may help with preparations. In the past, the fishing opener typically aligned with Mother’s Day weekend, but this year’s will occur a week later than usual, on Saturday, May 14. That’s because Minnesota state statute now requires the opener to occur precisely two weeks before the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend.
For serious or even halfway-serious anglers in Minnesota, the fishing opener is a sacred holiday and the unofficial beginning of summer, according to Explore Minnesota tourism which reports that roughly half a million anglers take to Minnesota waters each year at this time.
The National Weather Service expects temperatures to continue to be lower than average through the end of the week and into next week with the Itasca County area likely to see more snow Wednesday through Friday. Snow is expected to become rain this weekend with possible thunderstorms predicted for Saturday and Sunday, along with high winds - which will help with ice movement. However, The National Weather Service is showing chances of continued snow early next week.
The late ice out means water levels will be low, and only increase after rain events. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) explains that low water during the spring can impact fish spawning. Walleye and Northern pike often reproduce well when water levels are high because more habitat is submerged. Low water can expose prime spawning sites and limit natural reproduction. Variable reproduction is not immediately noticed by anglers, however, as it takes several years to grow a keeper-sized fish. Low water can have an impact on boat launches, however.
The DNR asks for citizen observers to help record ice out on the state’s thousands of lakes. According to the DNR, the definition of lake ice out can vary from lake to lake. For the citizen observers reporting data, ice out occurs when the lake is completely free of ice. Or, it may be when it is possible to navigate from point A to point B. Ice out may also be when a lake is 90 percent free of ice. Observers use consistent criteria from year to year when reporting lake ice out dates.
To check on ice out updates, visit https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/ice_out
