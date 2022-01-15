2021 Circles of Support Journey Award Recipient: Kit Blum

Kit came to Circles of Support upon the advice of a friend. At that time, nearly four years ago, he was experiencing intermittent homelessness and searching for a place to belong. He clearly remembers the warm welcome from other members at that time. In fact, the open- armed atmosphere surprised him.
The fellowship, the welcoming atmosphere, the bonds with people, and the hugs are Kit’s favorite aspects of Circles of Support. “The programming is very educational and I learn something new each week. I leave the meeting with something to think about. It’s a good positive space of connection”.
Kit is talkative and easily approachable. People are drawn to him for his upbeat, positive demeanor. His presence often eases the path for others who may have more difficulty conversing in groups.
A helper by nature, people often look to Kit for advice and support. It has been important for Kit to learn how to balance the fulfillment of helping others, with the need for self-care and time to recharge.
Recalling the shame of his less than ideal growing up years as a kid in poverty with a learning disability and social anxiety, he could not have imagined himself in the leadership roles he engages in today.
Along with Circles of Support, Kit is a member of the Housing Issues Advisory Committee (HIAC). With his own experience in serving as a landlord, experiencing both homelessness and the complexity of obtaining housing services, he has a passion for helping others in this area. Kit finds it heartbreaking to encounter people living in tents in our community and tries to direct them to housing, food, and supportive services.
In addition, Kits sits on the Board of Directors for HAVEN, A Place for All, and engages in activities at Keisler Wellness Center.
He believes that having support and encouragement is life changing. These things have had a tremendous impact on his self-confidence and personal growth.
Today, Kit has a large support system of people who genuinely care and services that treat him like he matters. Kit also greatly appreciates the support from his brother.
The Journey Award is designed to recognize a member of Circles of Support programming who is working hard to improve their life conditions around the issues of poverty. General criteria include someone who generates a positive attitude toward life despite struggles, encourages others, is curious and wants to learn, shares their sense of humor, contributes to their community, makes an effort to increase the positive relationships in their life while recognizing and moving on from negative ones, demonstrates a focus on improving physical and mental health, utilizes learning and skills to manage setbacks, and sets an example that inspires others.
Social asset programming at Circles of Support is designed to assist low income people in growing and creating supportive social networks. Supportive relationships play a critical role in how we function in our day to day life.
Having a network of family and friends that you can turn to in times of need, when experiencing a personal crisis, or when we just want to spend time with people who care about us is often taken for granted. Not everyone has available or functional family to lean on or other social resources to turn to.
Although social support comes in different forms and plays different roles in people’s lives, being surrounded by people who are caring and supportive helps people to see themselves as better capable of dealing with the stresses that life brings.
A lack of social support has been linked to increases in depression, loneliness, and other risk behaviors and health conditions.
With the Journey Award, Circles of Support seeks to uphold the value and contribution that low-income people bring to our community.
Circles of Support is a program of KOOTASCA Community Action. For more information, please call 999-5883 or visit https://www.kootasca.org/programs/community-engagement/circles-of-support/
