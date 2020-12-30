Stories that made Herald-Review headlines: This series starts with January - March and will continue in upcoming editions
January 1
Deer River health care workers set to strike
More than 90% of union members voted to file Unfair Labor Practice notice with Essentia
Health care workers employed by Essentia Deer River have filed notice with their employer and intend to stage a two-day Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) strike this Thursday and Friday, Jan. 2-3, if an agreement cannot be reached earlier this week.
January 8
Dancers perform at Outback Bowl
A group of dancers from the Grand Rapids Just For Kix program directed by Jenessa Barker recently performed in the pregame and halftime shows at the Outback Bowl in Tampa Bay, Fla., on Jan. 1. The game was between the Auburn Tigers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers with Minnesota coming out on top, 31-24.
Dancers performed before a crowd of 45,652 fans at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There were 451 performers ranging from second to twelfth grade from all over the country.
County commissioners hear options for funding construction of new jail
As the Itasca County Board moves forward toward narrowing down proposals for construction or renovation of the jail facility along with options to finance such a project, commissioners are looking to the public for input.
During regular special meetings of the board’s Jail Committee, comprised of all five county commissioners, considerable discussion has focused on transparency.
The state has provided a time frame for local officials to determine needs and develop a plan to address deficiencies identified with the current jail facility whether that is to construct a new facility or make appropriate repairs and renovations to the current one. The state set the sunset date for the Itasca County Jail as Sept. 1, 2021. The county has also received a suggested time-line for determining a plan of action.
ISD 318 school board organizes for 2020
The ISD 318 school board met for the first time in the new decade Monday, Jan. 6 for an organizational meeting. There, the board thanked Principal of Grand Rapids High School Mark Schroeder as he will be retiring in June. Schroeder has worked for the ISD 318 school district for 26 years.
Board chairperson Pat Medure remarked, “Mark, thank you for your years of service to the district. You’ll be missed.”
January 12
Man could face 40 years in prison for selling meth
A Grand Rapids man could be facing 40 years in prison for selling meth after an investigation by Itasca County Sheriff’s Office seized more than seven ounces of methamphetamine and $20,782 from a property in rural Itasca County.
Larry Earl Zempel, 57, has been charged with felony First Degree Controlled Substance Crime - Sale - a charge which carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine. Zempel made his first appearance in Itasca County District Court on Wednesday. The judge granted the prosecutor’s request for $200,000 bail without conditions or $100,000 with conditions.
January 15
Funding secured for Noble Hall Field artificial turf improvements
At a special meeting of the ISD 318 school board Monday, board members were informed that the Noble Hall Field Improvement Committee (NHFIC) has successfully met its fundraising goal to turf the field at Grand Rapids High School (GRHS). The committee will present it’s official proposal to the school board for final approval at the Tuesday, Jan. 21 meeting.
“We have raised cash and verbal commitments in excess of our goal of $700,000. So we are going to take this week to sort that out and make sure it is actual reality,” said Mindy Elkington-Nuhring, NHFIC member.
Elkington-Nuhring added that there will be approximately $500,000 available through donations by the time significant billing on the project comes around. The Noble Hall Field will be used by a variety of student activities including lacrosse, soccer, football and marching band. The current scoreboard will be moved to the north side of the field.
Public input sought to name new elementary schools
The ISD 318 community is
Photo cutline: Nearly 100 firefighters from several departments battled the fire that burned two buildings downtown Grand Rapids this past weekend. At right, VFW Commander Hugh Quinn folds the post’s flag.
Nashwauk man was high on meth when he killed toddler in stroller
A Nashwauk man has pleaded guilty to being high on methamphetamine when he ran over a 16-year-old girl and killed the 2-year-old boy she was pushing in a stroller on the shoulder of Highway 65 on Aug. 1, 2019.
Jake M. Place, 39, entered his plea in Itasca County District Court last week in connection with the crash that seriously injured Alexia N. Carroll, also of Nashwauk, and killed her 2-year-old nephew Logan Dean Klennert.
Place admitted to both criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of methamphetamine. According to Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam, the maximum penalty for criminal vehicular homicide is 10 years and the maximum for criminal vehicular operation is three years. His sentencing is May 14 in Itasca County District Court.
March 15
COVID-19 causes caution and cancellations
The number of public gatherings to be cancelled because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) increased just as quickly this week. From sports games to classes, church services to special events, and elderly services, the state is locking down to keep people safe.
Knockout Hunger Itasca County packs 82,000 meals
FFA students from Grand Rapids, Deer River and Greenway gathered at Grand Rapids High School the morning of Thursday, March 12 to present a check to the Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. The donation follows the Knockout Hunger Itasca County event which took place March 7 after months of planning from the area chapters.
The original goal of the Knockout Hunger Itasca County event was to package 60,000 meals. Shawn Linder, FFA advisor for Grand Rapids, reported they were able to package a total of 82,000 meals last Saturday. Meals will be distributed to Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, as well as many of the area schools and food shelves.
National Response Team assisting in fire investigation
The National Response Team of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) arrived on the scene of the fire at the Grand Rapids VFW and Lakeview Behavioral Health buildings downtown Tuesday, to join local and state investigators in determining the origin and cause of a fire that destroyed the two businesses on March 7.
March 18
County has no positive cases
While there have been coronavirus (COVID-19) tests performed for people in Itasca County, as of Tuesday afternoon, there were no positive cases in Itasca County, according to Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health Division Manager.
Itasca County Emergency Management Coordinator Marlyn Halvorson told county commissioners Tuesday afternoon that he did not think Itasca County was at a State of Emergency yet.
March 22
County Board updated on COVID-19
Like many other boards and organizations, the Itasca County Board of Commissioners received an informational and situational update on COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) from Itasca County’s Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler at a work session Tuesday, March 17.
Chandler was joined by Public Health Preparedness Coordinator Anna Anntila and Emergency Management Coordinator Marlyn Halvorson. An overarching theme of the update was the fluid nature of the situation.
“Please know that this situation is changing rapidly,” said Chandler.
March 25
County board declares state of emergency
Following actions taken on national and statewide levels, the Itasca County Commissioners approved the declaration of a local emergency in response to Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019, otherwise known as COVID-19 during a regular meeting of the county board Tuesday afternoon.
“It certainly isn’t to bring about any panic in the county,” said County Administrator Brett Skyles as Itasca County has yet to confirm its first positive case.
On March 13, the COVID-19 outbreak was classified as a National Emergency by President Donald Trump. On the same date, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced a Peacetime State of Emergency. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease and can be spread from person to person according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
According to a resolution from the board of commissioners, “preventing the rapid spread of COVID-19 and related fatalities among the Itasca County population and its visitors requires swift action by the Itasca County Board of Commissioners, its staff, and Itasca County public officials.”
March 29
Jail decision delayed again
Orange versus green. No, this is not a hockey game between Grand Rapids and Greenway. Instead it’s a major decision between options for building a new Itasca County Jail. The county board was set to move forward the plan for expanding and renovating the jail on March 17. Then, that date was moved to March 31. Now, it will be even later as county board meetings have been cancelled for the next two weeks due to the stay at home state order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Itasca Strong: An effort to promote hope and resources
In an effort to rally Itasca County residents to stand united in our response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and distribute factual information and resources, a new collaborative has been created. Tagged “Itasca Strong,” this campaign is publicized through the assistance of local media. The founding organizations are Visit Grand Rapids, Itasca Economic Development Corporation, City of Grand Rapids, Itasca County, Grand Rapids Downtown Business Association, ICTV, Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce.
