Stories that made headlines: July - September, 2020
July 8
Itasca County sees COVID-19 cases surface among visitors
As of noon Monday, July 6, the number of laboratory-confirmed cases among Itasca residents remains stable at 64, with no additional deaths, said Kelly Chandler, department manager for Itasca County Public Health.
Some non-residents, however, did again test positive over the weekend while in Itasca County, said Chandler.
Cap Baker Lions Club creates legacy
The Cap Baker Lions Club of Grand Rapids is approaching it’s 100 year anniversary. Despite all of the adjustments the club has had to make in light of COVID-19, including canceling their annual fundraiser and golf tournament, the club was able to finish their legacy project of adding a lion water fountain to downtown Grand Rapids.
July 12
History behind the mystery
New escape room offers mystery and history for the entire family
Starting this week, ICHS opened its first of two escape rooms. One is Ms. Lola’s Museum Heist and the other will be Murder Mystery in Craigsville. As ICHS Executive Director Lilah Crowe explained, the idea was to give people something new to do in town this summer while the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented large groups from gathering. The escape rooms allow families or groups of friends to spend time together solving mysteries while also learning about local history.
July 15
COVID-19 cases spike in Itasca County
As of Monday, July 13, Itasca County is up to 76 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of eight residents since Friday. According to Kelly Chandler, department manager for Itasca County Public Health, several additional tests conducted over the weekend remain pending. Itasca County deaths related to COVID-19 remain at 12.
July 19
County to purchase fire hall for $2.35 million
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners officially approved the purchase of the Grand Rapids Fire Hall property for the purpose of constructing a new jail facility adjacent to the Itasca County Courthouse. The decision was made after a closed session following the board’s regular session on Tuesday, July 14. The board approved a purchase price of $2.35 million, contingent upon an occupancy date of June 1, 2021, cost-share of utility relocation and guarantee of street vacation of that portion of NE First Avenue. Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase.
Target/CVS, Walmart to require masks while shopping
Target and CVS on Thursday announced that its stores will require shoppers to wear masks at their locations as soon as next week.
The move comes a day after Walmart said its stores would require masks starting next Monday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country. The news has received mixed reactions.
July 22
Taking action in Coleraine
UW Days of Action to continue throughout the summer
United Way of 1,000 Lakes hosted the first day of volunteering for its Days of Action initiative on Thursday, July 16. Joined by staff from Days of Action partners, a small group of volunteers came together to complete projects in and around downtown Coleraine.
Itasca Co. surpasses 100 cases of COVID-19
Continuing an upward trend, 15 Itasca County residents tested positive with COVID-19 over the weekend, raising the total to 106. Minnesota also has seen a statewide spike in cases in recent days, with 922 posted Monday—a state record for daily confirmed cases.
July 26
Governor Walz mandates mask-wearing indoors across Minnesota
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered a mask mandate Wednesday in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus as cases continue to rise across the state.
The new executive order will take effect Saturday and applies to indoor public places and office settings. It comes one day after President Donald J. Trump publicly endorsed wearing masks for the first time and recognized the virus will get worse before the country sees improvement.
August 2
Backing the Blue
Itasca Hometown Heroes hosted an Itasca County Back the Blue Rally to show support of local law enforcement on Tuesday, July 28 on the grounds of Old Central School. With all the anti-police demonstrations and riots throughout the country, people participated in the rally to honor the work of local officers. About 300 people of all ages lined the sidewalk holding signs and flags. Many motorists passing by also gave respect with horns and waves. Dan Nielsen, with Itasca Hometown Heroes, said, “We wanted our local officers to know the community has their backs, and we showed that here today.”
August 5
MN Attorney General taking action against Effie rodeo
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced July 30 that his office has brought an enforcement action against North Star Ranch, LLC, of Effie, Minn., that allowed large crowds to attend its annual three-day North Star Stampede rodeo without taking required safety precautions against the spread of COVID-19.
August 9
ISD 318 approves ‘Return to Learn’ plan for this fall
The Independent School District (ISD) 318 school board met Thursday for a special board meeting to approve the “Return to Learn” plan proposed by the school district for the upcoming school year with regards to COVID-19. As of Aug. 6, ISD 318 plans to have all students learning in-person. Additionally, the board approved the updated 2020-21 school year calendar.
Itasca County offers $1.8M in grants for small businesses impacted by COVID-19
This week, Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), in partnership with Itasca County, announced Itasca Business Relief Grant Program (IBR), a new round of financing via direct grants to business owners in Itasca County who have faced financial hardship as a result of COVID-19. Financing for the IBR comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
August 16
County board pushes back against state plans to close Togo, Willow River correctional facilities
Itasca County commissioners approved a resolution challenging the Minnesota Department of Corrections’ (DOC) proposed plan to close the Minnesota correctional facilities (MCF) in Togo and Willow River at a regular session meeting Wednesday, Aug. 12. Commissioners spoke with Senator David Tomassoni and Representative Julie Sandstede about the issue to start the meeting.
August 19
Wishes & More partners with state troopers to deliver special surprise
Minnesota-based wish-granting organization Wishes & More recently partnered with local state troopers to deliver a surprise gift to Korbin Russ in Coleraine. Korbin spent a week in the intensive-care unit and got his heart to go up to work at 50% capacity. Because Lupus is a chronic disease, Korbin continues to undergo dialysis treatments six days every week. Wishes & More connected with Korbin and found out through an interview with him that he is an avid gamer, especially Nintendo.
Korbin was surprised Monday morning with a visit from local state troopers as they delivered a new Nintendo Switch and other accessories. Korbin and his mother, Tammy Russ, were joined by many friends and family for the occasion.
August 26
Ribbon is cut at East Rapids
The first ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new elementary schools in Grand Rapids took place Monday afternoon at East Rapids Elementary School. This fall two new elementary buildings will be open in Grand Rapids—East Rapids and West Rapids. Additionally, Cohasset Elementary school was renovated. Community members, administrators, teachers, staff, and school board members gathered to celebrate the opening of the new schools this fall.
Sept. 2
Itasca County reaches 200 COVID cases
As area families prepare for students to return to school, the local COVID-19 infection rate in Itasca County continues to rise. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, Itasca County Health received news of its 200th county resident testing positive.
Sept. 6
Itasca County resident taken by COVID
Itasca County Public Health has received word today of a COVID-related death, the county’s first since early June. With sorrow, we mark the passing of a man in his 90s today. No further details will be shared due to privacy concerns.
Sept. 9
Freedom Flag first city
Five of Grand Rapids’ first responder groups were presented with a Freedom Flag on behalf of the Freedom Flag Foundation, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Grand Rapids Yellow Ribbon Citizens Committee on the morning of Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
The Freedom Flag Foundation is a non-profit organization created to establish a tradition of remembrance, that honors the victims, heroes, and survivors of Sept. 11, 2001. Sept. 11, 2001 has now been named Patriots Day. The Freedom Flag was designed by Richard Melito in Richmond Virginia on Sept. 20, 2001. He aimed to create a symbol to display in his restaurant for patrons to remember the tragedy and triumph of Sept. 11, 2001.
Sept. 13
County is seriously under-represented in Census 2020
Temps may be dropping, but the heat is on! Itasca County is seriously under-represented so far in the 2020 Census, meaning less representation in regional, state and national decision-making. More power shifts to higher-reporting communities (Hennepin County’s participation rate is nearly 80 percent and rising) and other states (Ohio will be happy to take our 8th Congressional District).
As of Sept. 9, only 54.2% of Itasca County households are represented in the 2020 Census.
It’s up to residents, now, as individuals and leaders to make up ground in these final days.
Canisteo Pit still rising
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met for a regular session meeting Tuesday, Sept. 8. Commissioners discussed plans for the Canisteo Pit dewatering and received an update on COVID-19 in Itasca County.
Land Commissioner Kory Cease, County Board Commissioners Leo Trunt and Terry Snyder provided information about the Canisteo Pit dewatering. The Canisteo Pit has seen up to six to seven feet of rising water each year. Board members discussed different options for diverting the water.
Family donates trailer to band
Grand Rapids Marching Band will be traveling to competitions in style thanks to a generous donation from Jim and Suzanne Ducharme, owners of MEDS 1 Ambulance Service, and their son Blake.
The Ducharmes recently donated a semi trailer to the band program to transport instruments and other equipment to events out of town.
Sept. 20
Itasca County to host drive-through COVID testing
In an effort to interrupt community spread of COVID-19, Itasca County agencies have teamed up with the Minnesota National Guard, State of Minnesota, Mayo Clinic and University of Minnesota to conduct a one-day testing event in Grand Rapids on Sept. 23, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Itasca County Fairgrounds.
Fire at Rapids Brewing contained to kitchen
A fire broke out at Rapids Brewing Company downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon. The brewery is a popular eatery and entertainment destination in Grand Rapids.
According to the incident report, a call came in at approximately 12:15 p.m., of a possible structure fire at Rapids Brewing. Officers arrived shortly after and observed smoke coming from the chimney area of the new addition to the building. Upon entering the building, it was noted that the smoke was coming from the kitchen area around the wood-fired pizza oven.
The Grand Rapids Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire which was confined to the roof area around the chimney in the kitchen area. The sprinkler head, between the roof and suspended ceiling near the chimney pipe did activate and slowed the spread of the fire.
There was extensive damage to the kitchen area, but the bar area and seating area appeared to be undamaged. Investigators found it was clear that the fire started at or very near the roof line.
It was determined that the fire did not appear suspicious nor intentional.
Sept. 27
ISD 318 moves to hybrid for M.S. and H.S.
Independent School District (ISD) 318 made the decision this week to move into a hybrid model of learning for it’s middle and high school students. The decision comes as Itasca County has seen a continual increase in COVID-19 cases in the ISD 318 area.
