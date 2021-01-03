2020: A Year in Review

Stories that made Herald-Review headlines: This four-part series continues with April - June, 2020
April 1
First positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Itasca County
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Itasca County. The results were confirmed Sunday, March 29. The individual is in their 60’s. Information on the type of transmission has not been provided at this time.
April 5
KINDNESS is contagious too
In times of great uncertainty, small acts of kindness can go a long way. As Minnesota residents and others around the world are directed to stay home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), many people are sharing the acts of kindness they are seeing in their community.
Jumping into distance learning
Some teachers are “taking the plunge” and reading poems to their students, standing in a hole cut out of the ice. Others send out recipes to make homemade Playdough or homemade ice cream. Yet another teacher with a hobby farm, is incorporating her newborn piglets. Several have been trying to enhance their lessons with YouTube videos at students’ fingertips.
All teachers spent the seven or eight days prior to Monday, preparing for distance learning with one common “teaching” platform in mind: Relationships.
April 12
Walz extends Stay-at-Home orders to May 4
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz extended Stay-at-Home social distancing orders until Monday, May 4, a continuance that includes keeping bars and restaurants closed to dine-in customers as the state tries to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
In doing so, the governor said current social distancing measures can push Minnesota’s peak number of COVID-19 cases out to July, potentially buying health officials time to secure more ICU beds, ventilators and personal protection equipment.
Local fund launched to aid in area’s recovery
With the anticipated impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout the Itasca Area, United Way of 1000 Lakes and the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, in cooperation with other community funders, have created the Community Response Fund aimed at providing additional local relief to organizations affected by the outbreak.
April 22
ISD 318 names Hafstad as GRHS Assistant Principal
Although parts of our lives have been put on pause, Independent School District (ISD) 318 is continuing to make decisions and take action through virtual meetings. Most recently, at the April 10 regular school board meeting, Darrin Hofstad was approved as the Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) assistant principal replacement hire.
Many people may already be familiar with Hofstad as he has been a math instructor at GRHS for 20 years. He has also worked as the boys track and field coach, assistant football coach and as the district’s Gifted and Talented Coordinator.
State protocol prioritizing COVID-19 testing
As of Monday afternoon, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Itasca County remain at two and no related deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Testing throughout the state remains restricted by supplies and prioritized according to state health department protocols. In the Itasca County area, more than 100 tests have been sent to laboratories with still only two confirmed cases, according to Itasca County Health Director Kelly Chandler.
April 26
Schools to be closed through end of the year
With this week’s announcement by Governor Tim Walz that Minnesota schools will be closed through the end of the school year, teachers and school administrators are digging deep into distant learning. Superintendent of Deer River Schools Matt Grose participated in a conference call with Senator Amy Klobuchar on Wednesday, April 22 to discuss access to high-speed internet. Also on the call was Superintendent of Bemidji Schools Tim Lutz, Red Lake Public School District Technology Coordinator Kenneth Perreault, and CEO and General Manager of Paul Bunyan Communications Gary Johnson.
UPM Blandin to temporarily stop production
Like businesses all over the country and the world that have had to close their doors temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic, UPM Blandin Paper Company has decided to invoke a short-term production outage.
According to a statement from UPM Blandin General Manager Scott Juidici, “The global response to the coronavirus pandemic has led to an overall slowdown of the economy. We are taking short-term measures to respond to market conditions. We rely on our global network of modern paper mills to meet customer demand.”
April 29
Two more COVID-19 cases in Itasca
The third and fourth laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) have been identified in Itasca County. One case is an employee from an area skilled nursing facility and the other is an employee from an area group home. Both confirmed cases had contact with known positives. To date, there have been no deaths related to COVID-19 in Itasca County.
Bigfork students named to All-Academic Robotics Team
Four students from the Bigfork High School robotics team were recently named to the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference (NMRC) 2020 Conference All-Academic Team. The Bigfork Backwoods Bot robotic team members given this honor are Andie Chase, senior; Ashton Powell, junior; Michelle Holloway, sophomore; and Lily Danielson, freshman.
May 3
Local bars, restaurants forced to make changes
Minnesota Governor Walz may have allowed retail businesses and other non-critical businesses to resume operations with curbside pick-up this week, but his extended Stay At Home order does not include opening bars and restaurants. This means, these establishments which were hoping to welcome customers back on Monday, May 4 will have to continue with limited sales for another two weeks, at least.
May 6
Significant increase in local COVID cases
Itasca County’s increased testing has yielded a significant rise in laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health department director. As of noon Monday, May 4, the county had 22 laboratory confirmed cases among its residents, with several tests still pending.
Minnesota Department of Health has identified Itasca County as the site of a congregate care outbreak at The Emeralds at Grand Rapids.
May 10
Drive-in concert series
May is traditionally a busy month at the Myles Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids, according to Reif Executive Director Shantel Dow. She says, normally, the center would be preparing for the Reif Dance spring show, the Theater Education spring production and hosting the final national touring shows in the Wilcox and Ives theaters.
Although these events are not taking place, the staff, board and volunteers at the Reif Arts Council have found creative ways to still present performing arts to communities. Whether through Virtual Friday Art Walks, social media musical performances, or virtual Reif Education classes, the mission of “stimulating arts in northern Minnesota” has become more important than ever.
Palmer named Blandin Foundation President
Trustees of Blandin Foundation have selected Tuleah S. Palmer of Cass Lake, Minn., as the foundation’s next president and CEO following a national search.
Palmer currently serves as executive director of Northwest Indian Community Development Center in Bemidji, a member of the Governor’s Workforce Development Council, advisor to the Future Services Institute of the Humphrey School of Public Affairs, and in many other roles. Palmer has been a leader and advocate throughout northern Minnesota over her 27-year career. She originally is from Deer River, Minn., and is a graduate of Bemidji State University.
May 13
County has first COVID-19 related deaths
COVID-19 has contributed to the deaths of two Itasca County residents, according to Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health department manager. Further details regarding the deaths are limited at this time in respect to their families. Chandler said that both were male - one in his 80s and the other in his 90s.
May 17
Greenway seniors gather for one last photo
High school seniors around the country are experiencing end of the year send-offs like no other class before them. For the class of 2020 at Greenway High School, gathering for one more photo was a way they could go off into the summer with a bit more closure.
Mother of a graduating senior Jen McInerney got the idea to take a photo of all the Greenway senior class when she was scrolling through Facebook and saw a school in southern Minnesota did something similar. The other school was much larger than Greenway, so she expected they could pull it off. After checking in with parents of the senior class, everyone seemed to be in agreement that this should happen.
May 20
Itasca County residents asked to wear fabric masks whenever in public places
All ages of area residents are being infected with the COVID-19 virus, according to Itasca County statistics. As of 5 p.m. on Monday, May 18, the county has seen at least 50 laboratory-confirmed cases and, unfortunately, one additional death of a male in his 60s since last Friday, reported Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Health department manager. Due to privacy concerns, no additional details will be provided by Itasca County Health about the deceased.
“We all would like to believe that Itasca County residents are safer this week than last week, that the governor allowing the stay at home order to expire means that we can go back to normal. But we are not done with this thing yet,” said Chandler.
“By staying at home, Minnesotans bought some time for us to prepare to take care of those who are sick,” Chandler explained. “For example, we have seen a slow rise in the need for ICU beds, rather than a surge.
May 27
Library finds success in drive-thru services
The Grand Rapids Area Library (GRAL) averages 50 people per hour, making it the busiest library in northeastern Minnesota outside of Duluth. Since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic began and city buildings were closed, the GRAL expanded their virtual services with the Arrowhead Library System and implemented a Stay Home Super Hero! Reading program for families. As stay-at-home orders were lifted on May 18, the library began a new drive-thru service for its patrons. Photos by Nicole Johnson, Grand Rapids Area Library
May 31
Class of 2020 Recognition Day
The Grand Rapids City Council made proclamations this week declaring Friday, May 29, 2020 as Grand Rapids High School Senior Class of 2020 Recognition Day and Saturday, May 30, 2020 as Greenway High School Senior Class of 2020 Recognition Day.
The proclamations read: “Whereas the senior class of Grand Rapids High School/Greenway High School have for the past 12 years tirelessly and diligently completed and fulfilled the requirements set forth by Independent School District 318/316 for graduation; and whereas the Grand Rapids and surrounding communities acknowledge efforts of the 2020 senior class and applaud their success and accomplishments; and whereas the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions affecting the 2020 senior class are deemed completely beyond their control.”
40th anniversary Tall Timber Days is Cancelled for 2020
Tall Timber Days has been cancelled for this summer. The long-standing, popular Grand Rapids historical event was to celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2020.
June 3
Nuhring joins ISD 318 school board, presents funds for Noble Hall Field improvements
The regular meeting of the Independent School District (ISD) 318 Monday, June 1 began with welcoming Interim Board Director Mindy Nuhring. Nuhring is the daughter of Robert J. Elkington who worked in the ISD 318 school district for many years and also served on the school board.
June 10
50 years of Itasca YFC
The Itasca County Youth for Christ (YFC) organization is celebrating half a decade of service in the community. After 50 years, the Itasca YFC has grown to include numerous programs that connect to high school students throughout the area. Executive Director Duane Geisler shared his reflections on the past 50 years and what he envisions for the future of the Itasca YFC.
June 14
County board approves modified jail plan
At the regular meeting of the Itasca County Board Tuesday, June 9, commissioners voted between two options for building a new Itasca County Jail. The project is a requirement by the State of Minnesota. Commissioners voted 3 to 2 in favor of a modified “Orange Site” plan to remodel and expand the existing facility, and update court rooms at the courthouse. The approved plan does not include the purchase of the Grand Rapids Fire Hall property as previously discussed.
Commissioners Terry Snyder, Leo Trunt and Ben DeNucci voted in favor of the orange site. Commissioners Davin Tinquist and Burl Ives voted against.
June 17
Library receives Legacy Funding for nature mural
Grand Rapids Area Library unveiled a new nature-inspired mural from artist, Adam Swanson, featuring a larger-than-life chickadee on Monday. Months in the making, this mural was funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund - as awarded by Arrowhead Library System - with additional support from the Grand Rapids Arts and Culture Commission.
June 21
Itasca COVID-19 cases stabalize
Itasca County has seen no additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no additional related deaths since Monday, according to Itasca County Public Health Department Manager Kelly Chandler. “We see new cases are coming in at a slower pace, similar to the state of Minnesota,” she said.
The age range of Itasca County positive COVID-19 cases to date is 6 to 94, with 24 male and 35 female. The largest number of laboratory-confirmed cases are in the 60-69 and 80-89 age ranges. The 20-29 age range is the next largest group of confirmed cases.
June 24
Zebra mussels found in 23 Itasca lakes
Just over 26,000 watercraft inspections were performed during 2019 by staff and volunteer with the Itasca County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) program. Itasca County AIS Coordinator Bill Grantges presented the program’s 2019 season report to the Itasca County Board of Commissioners regular meeting Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Grantges also presented the State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2021 Itasca County SWCD IAS Program Budget Proposal.
Itasca AIS SWCD staff surveyed 85 lakes and 5 rivers in 2019 for AIS. Unfortunately, a number of lakes in Itasca County have one or more aquatic invasive species present in their waters. Zebra mussels, an invasive species commonly highlighted in AIS efforts, was found to be in 23 Itasca lakes as of April 1, 2020.
Highest honors for forest research
He’s leading the most expansive climate change experiment on the planet - the SPRUCE project near Marcell, Minn. And now he’s been honored with the highest science award annually bestowed on U.S. Forest Service researchers.
Dr. Randy Kolka, a native of Merrill, Wis., and graduate of the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point and the University of Minnesota is the recipient of the 2019 USDA Forest Service Research and Development Deputy Director’s “Distinguished Science” award. Kolka is a Research Soil Scientist and Acting Project Leader for the USDA Forest Service’s Northern Research Station in Grand Rapids.
June 28
‘Coleraine has a bright future’
In 2020 United Way’s largest volunteer initiative is becoming a summer-long event called “Days of Action,” taking place June through August. Coleraine was selected as this year’s recipient following conversations about neighborhood revitalization between United Way of 1000 Lakes, Itasca County Habitat for Humanity, Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA), and the City of Coleraine. In the months leading up to this partnership, Coleraine’s city council had identified the revitalization of its downtown corridor as a priority, which aligned well with the Day of Action program goals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.