A 20 mile per hour speed limit sign on First Street Northeast was questioned at Monday’s regular Deer River City Council meeting by Councilor Chris Reed.
The street is posted at 20 mph but Reed would like it to be signed at a legally punishable speed. This is a county state aid road and may have to get permission from Itasca County to change the signs.
“Twenty-five is as low as we can go,” Mayor Steve Geving said, which is in accordance to Deer River City ordinance.
“We shouldn’t say the speed limit is less than it really is,” Reed said. “You can post it as five miles per hour, but you can’t write a ticket. I don’t like having signs up saying 20 mph, and that is not what the law says. I would rather see them fixed or changed.”
He continued, “Let’s not tell people, the law is different than what it really is,” Reed said. “I thought we had this conversation before.”
“I agree with you,” Councilor Dan Graf said, but explained this sign is similar to speed bumps.
“Let’s just be honest as to what the speed limit really is,” Reed said.
“Chris, this is a county road too, being it’s a county road, I don’t know if we can change it to 30,” Geving said. “We’ll have to look into it.”
After discussion, the City Attorney would be contacted in regard to this issue.
In other business:
City Attorney Andy Shaw is currently working on an agreement for a residential lift station that will need to be installed along with the Highway 6 project. The agreement will read that the City of Deer River is not responsible for the lift station maintenance or repairs after the system is installed.
“We had one lateral lift replaced,” City Administrator Mark Box stated. “The lift station will go in as part of the project.
Box gave a Highway 6 update for public works foreman, Jason Lundquist.
“Everything is moving along smoothly, and the project is ahead of schedule,” Box stated.
Residents north of Fifth Avenue Northeast to Eighth Avenue Northwest were put on temporary water the week of July 13.
“The residents that were on temp water, are back on, so that’s going well,” Box stated.
The water tower telemetry system is installed, but the company has some communication kinks to work out.
Box also gave his administrator’s report.
The council approved resolution 2020-18 which authorizes a savings account to be opened at Northview Bank Deer River for the License Bureau’s DNR transaction deposits.
“Every five years, the state bids out where their money will be kept,” Box said.
The White Oak Tractor Club asked if they could utilize the fence and stage from the White Oak site.
“What are they going to do with the posts?” Richards asked.
“I’m not sure,” Box replied.
The council approved the agenda item.
Reed asked to discuss the additional buildings and belongings.
“I would like to kind of break up, and bidding out, selling buildings individually,” Reed said, additionally the fur press or bread oven. “My hope is that these items would go to another organization for use.”
Geving asked to discuss this later in the meeting.
Box asked to apply for the Coronavirus relief fund. The city would have about $69,000 to use for things related to the COVID pandemic. Any unused funds would be returned to the State by November 15, 2020.
“I don’t know why we wouldn’t go after it,” Serfling said.
It requires a one-time audit, but would cover expenses anything related to COVID, such as Zoom fees.
Sarah Carling, CEDA representative, broadened on what the funds could be used for and what other cities have done, such as purchasing electronic bulletin boards or computer screens for communication.
“There are a lot of opportunities,” Carling said, as unused funds would go back. She has sent communication with co-workers to brainstorm what other things cities could purchase with these funds.
Box asked if the city would write a letter of support to Itasca County, supporting the CEDA program and encourage them to fund the position another year, which was approved by council.
Deer River City Police Chief Brian Castellano explained that one of the squads is out of service and is getting a new engine installed, which is a warranty repair.
After research, Castellano has found a 2013 Minnesota State DNR enforcement vehicle that would work for a second vehicle in the amount of $16,100.
In regard to the fur trade items, at the White Oak Fur Post, Reed suggested “forbid” format. There are two buildings and some smaller miscellaneous items. After council discussion, a motion was made by Richards, and seconded by Graf to allow Reed to work with Box and Shaw to formulate a plan to set up the sale.
DR to page 7A
“Did AEOA (Arrowhead transit), ever start bus runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday?” Serfling asked.
Box and Richards stated they were unsure, but the service was supposed to start January 1, 2020.
Box said this year’s pipeline safety training will not be in-person, it will be online.
The council tabled the request from the Itasca County Historical Society who has asked for a donation.
Minutes from the June 22, 2020 city council meeting were approved after grammar and spelling corrections from Serfling, Graf and Richards.
The council approved bills in the amount of $124,433.20.
All council members were either in chambers or via Zoom.
