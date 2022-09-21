“The second annual Grand Rapids Riverfest was a beautiful gathering in a new venue along the Mississippi River,” reports Kari Hedlund Director of Music, KAXE/KBXE Northern Community Radio. 

About 2400 people were in attendance, with a good portion of them traveling to Grand Rapids for the weekend. The line-up included two-time Grammy winner indie rock band Wilco; Americana duo Shovels & Rope playing a mix of traditional folk, country and down right rock and roll; Tennessee-raised, Minneapolis-based roots musician Chastity Brown, and local favorite, Wild Horses. 

