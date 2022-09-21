“The second annual Grand Rapids Riverfest was a beautiful gathering in a new venue along the Mississippi River,” reports Kari Hedlund Director of Music, KAXE/KBXE Northern Community Radio.
About 2400 people were in attendance, with a good portion of them traveling to Grand Rapids for the weekend. The line-up included two-time Grammy winner indie rock band Wilco; Americana duo Shovels & Rope playing a mix of traditional folk, country and down right rock and roll; Tennessee-raised, Minneapolis-based roots musician Chastity Brown, and local favorite, Wild Horses.
This sequel to the inaugural Riverfest was held at a new venue this year with the Grand Rapids Area Library Amphitheater along the river serving as a backdrop.
“Wild Horses once again awed the crowd like they do every time they play, gaining loads of new fans who before Riverfest hadn't had the pleasure of witnessing the power of their music,” said Hedlund of the performances. “Chastity Brown and her band played deep cuts from her catalog as well as her new powerful songs. She brought her family along to experience the entire festival and time in Grand Rapids. Shovels and Rope were a big hit with the audience; their connected energy on stage was palpable. They also dove into Grand Rapids culture exploring along the river, even getting a photo of themselves on the big red Adirondack chairs by Brewed Awakenings. Headliners, Wilco made a huge splash, performing under a full moon, playing songs spanning their entire catalog, even debuting a Grateful Dead cover during their encore. Wilco was charmed by our community; frontman Jeff Tweedy ribbed on the weekend travelers not being locals, talked about the never-ending bugs that were out, and was serenaded by the audience with 'SKOL!'. Was a festival and concert with a true sense of place.”
