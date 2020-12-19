By Alicia Bauman
For the Hearld-Review
Deer River is scheduled to receive an additional $2.1 million dollars from the Wastewater Infrastructure Fund (WIF), as stated by City Administrator Mark Box at Monday’s regular meeting.
This is in addition to the $4 million that has already been allocated to the City of Deer River from the recent bonding legislative session, to be used for the sewer and water systems improvements within the City.
Box stated he met with the Public Facilities Authority (PFA) recently to get set up to apply for the bonding bill money. Box added there is still some work to do but felt that the funds would be available for the City’s 2021 projects. The city administrator has also met with Short Elliot and Hendrickson (SEH), and they will be putting updated numbers together to estimate costs for the remainder of all the projects.
Once received, the City would submit them to the PFA for review.
“I think we will probably gear that toward the ponds,” Box said.
In other business:
Approved the regular meeting minutes from November 23, 2020 as amended, with a few spelling corrections. Approved the work session meeting minutes as written from November 24, 2020, as well as approved the minutes of the TNT Public hearing on November 30, 2020.
Approve bills for $151,080.49. Councilor Pat Richards and Deer River Mayor Steve Geving had a few questions about some of the items with Box clarifying.
Tamara Lowney, Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) President, was moved up on the agenda and introduced Austin Miller, who was added as a full-time employee for one year to help with business development.
“We have a number of team members and partners in the office that made our work possible,” Lowney said. “We knew we had to offer programs for small businesses as soon as COVID hit. We quickly put together economic resource meetings. For a while, we did them every single day.”
This spring, IEDC put together a $300,000 emergency loan fund with their reserves, and an additional $500,000 was contributed from the Blandin Foundation. In addition, monies also came from IRRRB, which brought the total up to around $1,000,000.
Lowney said since then, IEDC has given out 47 loans total.
“A little bit over $100,000 left in the fund, with four applicants,” Lowney said. “The bad news is that not many businesses want more debt,” adding they need grants.
IEDC as able to help distribute CARES money given to Itasca County to 258 grantees, in all three programs.
“We need to do more,” Lowney said. “We do see a lot of businesses wanting to grow, due to the lower interest rates.”
IEDC has also been working with the City of Bigfork to help locate a business to take the place of Berquist Switch Company who closed their Bigfork location. There is a potential business that will replace the 59 jobs lost when Berquist Company closed. Lowney said this would be an expansion of Anderson Fabric from Blackduck.
The Ainsworth building has sold, and IEDC is working with the owners to get their operations approved. Once approved, the building will operate a wood pellet processing plant. Lowney said that the new owners are from International Falls and have two other pellet plants in the nation.
IEDC wants to continue to work with the City of Deer River and have resources available to help.
“The State of Minnesota, has said they are going to be giving out more money to counties,” Lowney said, adding it would be anywhere from $800,000 to $900,000 in more grants, for local businesses, adding she is anticipating another federal incentive package too.
“And we are expecting to gear up to help businesses out,” Lowney said.
Sarah Carling, CEDA Representative, added, “I’m really starting to see a pendulum swing, that fear” from business owners.
“There were all these programs that supported the small business in the beginning of the pandemic,” Carling said. “There really aren't a lot of programs out there right now.”
“If you lose one small business, you're losing all your business, to some degree,” Carling said. “I’m just trying to advocate, for Cities to let their businesses know they have their support.”
“Sarah, you ask about these places helping businesses out,” Councilor Chris Reed said. “No, these are communities that are helping out. We certainly do not want empty businesses sitting on a main drag.”
“Mark, do we still have our emergency with our water and sewer? Or did we end that,” Reed asked.
“It ended in October,” Box said.
“In what way are they [communities] helping with utility bills,” Mayor Geving asked.
“I think they are calling, and asking how they are doing, and taking it on a case-by-case basis,” Carling said.
Rick Rogich, Deer River Public Works, reported that the third pond discharge was completed Monday.
The sliding hill is ready to go when the area receives snow. Rajala companies will provide a sign that the City will
“We are still working on the sign,” Rogich said. “They don’t have a particular sign right now, but it sounded like it would be made out of aspen.”
Lift station maintenance is complete for the year, and the Zemple sewer line has been cleaned out after the manhole repairs were completed.
“So that is done for the year, until next Spring, when we do the normal maintenance on it,” Rogich said.
Ice on the skating rink would start being made due to the cooler temperatures.
Council approved the purchase of a testing meter that needs to be replaced at a cost of $1,409.00.
Rogich updated the Council on getting quotes for a dump truck and a skid loader. The skid loader needs about $26,000 of repairs, so public works is getting a cost to compare replacing it with a different one.
“The water tower is fixed and is in good shape,” Rogich said. “The new one, is at least eight to 10 threads, all the way in.”
Box gave his administrator’s report and thanked the Northern Star Coop and the Deer River Chamber for their help paying to get Christmas lights up this year. Mark also thanked Paul Bunyan Communication for allowing their tree to be decorated and for supplying the power.
“Oh, great! Thanks!” Councilwoman Barb Serfling said, with the council equally agreeing.
Box brought information on an extensive estimated repair for the police and fire squad. The estimated repairs are for just over $4,000 for parts and labor. Box asked for direction from the Council to either search for a replacement vehicle or repair it. The repairs are going to be about equal to the value of the squad. After discussion, the Council consensus was to do the repairs.
“I think it’s a smart idea to have a day and night car,” Geving said.
Box also presented a quote for a camera system for the police squad. Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano said the camera is for officer safety and the publics' safety. The quote is from Watchguard for $4,695, which doesn't include installation. Castellano estimated about $500 to install and said that the grant money the City has received could be used to make the purchase. Council agreed to move forward with the purchase.
The City has received a request to buy out the cell tower lease for the amount of $93,000. Box was directed to have the City Attorney contact the company and see if they are willing to offer more.
Box has been working with the White Oak Tractor Club planning for a remodel of the white oak building. He met with the Blandin Foundation and the tractor club to discuss possible grant funding. If a grant were to be awarded from the foundation, they would ask the City to be the fiscal agent and administer the grant. The Council was open to being the fiscal agent.
Box received a notice from a utility customer wanting the City to forgive a shut-off penalty. Box explained that a penalty had been applied in October and that the customer was working out of town and could not pay the bill online, so they were going to have someone drop off a payment. This never happened and the customer forgot to have someone drop it off. The customer is due to be shut off per the ordinance. After discussion, the Council is unwilling to forgive the bill but agreed to allow extra time to pay the $100. Motion by Richards, and second by Serfling to allow the customer two months to pay the past due amount as long as the current monthly bill is paid as well.
Box asked for a public hearing to be set for the last meeting in December to discuss the proposed ordinance changes. Motion was made to set the public hearing for 6 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020 with the regular council meeting to follow.
