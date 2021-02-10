The 17th Annual Juried Art Show at Jaques Art Center in Aitkin, MN, is based on a "Happy Trails" theme. Prizes will be awarded in 3 categories: Fine Art, Sculpture, and Photography, plus a student category. Completed entry forms, 2 pieces allowed per entry, are due by April 6, 2021. Deliver artwork Tuesday, April 27. Prizes will be awarded at the public reception Saturday May 1, at the Jaques Art Center at 1 p.m. Download entry forms, or inquire for further information at Jaquesart.com, or call 218-927-2363 Wednesday thru Saturday.

