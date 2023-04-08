The Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council (LSOHC) has issued its annual Call for Funding Request from the Outdoor Heritage Fund. Approximately $140 million will be available for both metro and statewide grants to aid Minnesota habitat restoration, protection and enhancement.

Requests are due to the LSOHC Friday, May 26, 2023 at 4 p.m. The funds for approved programs signed into law during the 2024 legislative session will be available Monday, July 1, 2024.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments